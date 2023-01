Ranji Trophy 5th round: Shaw's 379, Punjab's Bazball, Shorey's golden run

Batting first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, five half-centuries helped Andhra declare on 459 for 9. In reply, Dhruv Shorey (185) carried on his excellent form recording his third 150-plus score of the season. He was backed up well by Himmat Singh , who scored his maiden first-class century, but it seemed they were going to fall short of Andhra's total when Himmat was run-out for 104, and Delhi were 423 for 9, still 36 adrift. But Rana and Mehra stepped up to help their side get the lead, and provide some hope in a campaign that has been in turmoil both on and off the field . They are now seventh on the Group B table, just above Hyderabad.