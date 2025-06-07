Road to the WTC final: Australia line up title defence after 13 wins in 19 Tests

Rain was always forecast to play its part and duly washed out the final day to save Australia from a likely defeat. England had played brilliantly to force the tempo as they racked up 592 at 5.49 an over with Crawley motoring to 189 off 182 balls and Bairstow producing a punchy century. Wood's pace again had a huge impact but Labuschagne produced a fighting century on a truncated fourth day before Australia happily watched the rain fall as the Ashes were retained.

Green and Lyon produced the defining performances of a Test where, for the most part, bowlers held sway. Green's unbeaten 174 was the standout innings of the match producing nearly half of Australia's first-innings 383 after they had wobbled on 89 for 4. A significant proportion came in a record last-wicket stand of 116 with Hazlewood. New Zealand were on the ropes at 29 for 5 and conceded a huge lead. On a surface offering increasing turn, Australia lost 6 for 37 but there were more than enough runs for Lyon to play with as he completed a ten-wicket match haul.