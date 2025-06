Road to the WTC final: Australia line up title defence after 13 wins in 19 Tests

As in 2019, Australia fell short of being able to win the Ashes. Befitting the series, the match was pulsating viewing from start to finish. The first innings again ended on more or less even terms amid another contrast in tempo, but Australia did well to stay competitive having been 185 for 7. When England were 332 for 4 the game looked theirs, but the last six wickets fell for 63 and then Khawaja and David Warner added 140 for the first wicket. However, a ball change altered the complexion - much to Australia's frustration - as the new one hooped with Woakes and Wood taking advantage. Still, Australia reached 264 for 3 on the final day with Smith and Travis Head well set. Then Moeen, in his final Test, sparked a collapse of 4 for 11. Broad, who had announced his retirement two days earlier, secured the win with a wicket from the final ball of his career.