Road to the WTC final: Australia line up title defence after 13 wins in 19 Tests
The story of a drawn Ashes series in England, series sweeps against Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, being Shamar Josephed in Brisbane, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win
Australia played 19 Tests in this cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) and will now defend their title at Lord's. Here's a look back at how they booked their spot in the final.
1st Test vs England, Edgbaston: won by two wickets
Australia secured a thrilling victory through an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in what became one of the great Ashes Tests. From the moment Zak Crawley drove the first ball of the series for four, it was edge-of-the-seat viewing. Usman Khawaja's 321-ball 141 was the counter to Bazball as the first innings ended just about even. After another frenetic innings from England, Australia were set 281 in echoes of the famous 2005 classic. Once the opening stand was broken, England made regular inroads and looked favourites until Ben Stokes couldn't quite haul in a top edge from Lyon with 37 needed.
2nd Test vs England, Lord's: won by 43 runs
A Test that Australia had dominated for large swathes was ignited on the final day with Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow. It lit a fuse under Stokes, who threatened to replicate his Headingley miracle of four years earlier while Stuart Broad played his part amid heated scenes. This time, though, Stokes fell short as Australia prevailed despite the series-ending injury suffered by Lyon on the third day. That had come at a moment where England had a chance to take charge, but they refused to back down from an aggressive approach against Australia's short-pitched attack and it proved their downfall.
3rd Test vs England, Headingley: lost by three wickets
Mark Wood's belated introduction changed the entire feeling of the series. He bowled at the speed of light on the opening day to rattle Australia, but Mitchell Marsh's run-a-ball 118 kept honours even. The visitors had the game for the taking before Stokes counter-attacked to draw England nearly level, and then, with the lead growing steadily, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith handed their wickets to Moeen Ali. Under gloomy skies late on the third day, Australia could only stretch the target to 251. The chase was nip-and-tuck as England scored at one-day pace, led by Harry Brook, before Wood and Chris Woakes sealed the game.
4th Test vs England, Old Trafford: Match drawn
Rain was always forecast to play its part and duly washed out the final day to save Australia from a likely defeat. England had played brilliantly to force the tempo as they racked up 592 at 5.49 an over with Crawley motoring to 189 off 182 balls and Bairstow producing a punchy century. Wood's pace again had a huge impact but Labuschagne produced a fighting century on a truncated fourth day before Australia happily watched the rain fall as the Ashes were retained.
5th Test vs England, The Oval: lost by 49 runs
As in 2019, Australia fell short of being able to win the Ashes. Befitting the series, the match was pulsating viewing from start to finish. The first innings again ended on more or less even terms amid another contrast in tempo, but Australia did well to stay competitive having been 185 for 7. When England were 332 for 4 the game looked theirs, but the last six wickets fell for 63 and then Khawaja and David Warner added 140 for the first wicket. However, a ball change altered the complexion - much to Australia's frustration - as the new one hooped with Woakes and Wood taking advantage. Still, Australia reached 264 for 3 on the final day with Smith and Travis Head well set. Then Moeen, in his final Test, sparked a collapse of 4 for 11. Broad, who had announced his retirement two days earlier, secured the win with a wicket from the final ball of his career.
1st Test vs Pakistan, Perth: won by 360 runs
Australia dominated throughout on a pitch that became increasingly precarious for batting. Warner's opening-day 164, at the beginning of his last Test series, set the platform, which was added to by Marsh's hometown 90. Initially, Australia toiled somewhat for inroads but a collective bowling effort earned a lead of 216. Khawaja's 90 and more runs from Marsh ensured a target well out of reach for Pakistan as the quicks found considerable assistance from uneven bounce. Pakistan could only muster 89 with Lyon claiming his 500th Test wicket when he trapped Faheem Ashraf lbw.
2nd Test vs Pakistan, Melbourne: won by 79 runs
Australia were pushed harder than was expected after events in Perth, and when they were 90 without loss on the opening day. Cummins and Lyon shared nine wickets to earn a lead of 54 but the game was blown wide open as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza reduced the home side to 16 for 4. However, Marsh was spilled on 20 and changed the game with a brilliant 96 while Smith dropped anchor. Set 317, Pakistan had hope at 219 for 5 but Cummins produced another match-seizing spell and the last five wickets fell for 18.
3rd Test vs Pakistan, Sydney: won by eight wickets
The final match of Warner's Test career was a neck-and-neck affair over the first two innings. Aamer Jamal's feisty 82 lifted Pakistan to 313, then a late Australia collapse of 5 for 10 meant they ended up not quite matching it with Jamal again starring with 6 for 69. However, the home side surged late on the third day as Josh Hazlewood reduced Pakistan to 68 for 7, which effectively decided the contest. Chasing 130, Warner signed off with a half-century but fell with the winning line in sight - but it allowed him to leave the arena to his own ovation.
1st Test vs West Indies, Adelaide: won by 10 wickets
The match was over before lunch on the third day as an inexperienced West Indies were swept aside. Hazlewood and Cummins did the damage initially, but Shamar Joseph's 36 from No. 11 was a sign of things to come. Australia didn't have it all their own way with the bat as Shamar struck with his first delivery in Test cricket, having Smith caught in the slips, and it needed Head's freewheeling 119 off 134 balls to build a useful lead. For a little while, a two-day finish was on the cards as Hazlewood starred again and it needed West Indies' last-wicket pair to make Australia bat.
2nd Test vs West Indies, Brisbane: lost by 7 runs
One of biggest upsets. West Indies had not beaten Australia in 21 years and when the home side were 113 for 2 chasing 216 that streak did not look like ending. But up stepped Shamar with one of the great spells. Bowling with a broken toe sustained from a Mitchell Starc yorker the previous night, he ripped through the middle order starting with Cameron Green and Head in consecutive deliveries - the latter completing a king pair. Shamar bowled unchanged and, with new opener Smith unbeaten on 91 at the non-striker's end, speared one into Hazlewood's off stump to set off wild celebrations.
1st Test vs New Zealand, Wellington: won by 172 runs
Green and Lyon produced the defining performances of a Test where, for the most part, bowlers held sway. Green's unbeaten 174 was the standout innings of the match producing nearly half of Australia's first-innings 383 after they had wobbled on 89 for 4. A significant proportion came in a record last-wicket stand of 116 with Hazlewood. New Zealand were on the ropes at 29 for 5 and conceded a huge lead. On a surface offering increasing turn, Australia lost 6 for 37 but there were more than enough runs for Lyon to play with as he completed a ten-wicket match haul.
2nd Test vs New Zealand, Christchurch: won by three wickets
Despite being rolled over for 162 on the opening day, with Hazlewood taking 5 for 31, New Zealand looked favourites to level the series when Australia were 80 for 5 chasing 279. However, Marsh's golden run continued with a dominant 80 and Carey emerged from an indifferent run of form with a match-winning unbeaten 98. He added 61 with Cummins after debutant Ben Sears had struck twice in consecutive balls to lift New Zealand's spirits. Having kept Australia's lead to 94, New Zealand missed an opportunity to set a tougher chase when they slipped from 278 for 3 to 372 all out.
1st Test vs India, Perth: lost by 295 runs
It's rare to see Australia beaten like this at home. And it came after they had dismissed India for 150 on the opening day. Then Jasprit Bumrah produced his first outstanding display of a series he would dominate, including the wickets of Khawaja and Smith in consecutive balls, to earn the visitors an unexpected lead. With some of the early spice out of the wicket, India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, then added 201 and there was no way back for Australia. Jaiswal made a magnificent 161 and Virat Kohli feasted on a tired attack for an unbeaten 100. Australia were 17 for 4 second time around with only Head's 89 adding a modicum of respect, but not enough to prevent a 295-run loss.
2nd Test vs India, Adelaide: won by 10 wickets
Australia picked themselves up in the day-night format they have so regularly dominated. Starc removed Jaiswal with the first ball of the Test, although India reached 69 for 1 before things fell apart with Scott Boland, replacing the injured Hazlewood, again playing a key role. Starc continued his magnificent pink-ball record with 6 for 48. Head then played another of his match-winning innings, flaying 140 off 141 balls - his dismissal to Mohammed Siraj saw the first significant confrontation of the series. But India could barely make Australia bat again as Cummins took 5 for 57.
3rd Test vs India, Brisbane: Match drawn
Regular rain interruptions meant this Test never really got going, but Australia dominated for the most part. Head made another stunning hundred (152 off 160 balls) while Smith emerged from a relatively lean period with a hard-working century. Bumrah was again magnificent with 6 for 76 but it was something of a one-man show. This time Starc needed two balls to remove Jaiswal and India were rocking on 74 for 5, but Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja fought hard. Although time would probably have run out, the last-wicket pair of Bumrah and Akash Deep importantly saved the follow-on.
4th Test vs India, Melbourne: won by 184 runs
The margin was big, but this was an epic Test that finished deep in the final session. The early exchanges had all been about Sam Konstas' extraordinary debut as he took the game to Bumrah in thrilling fashion. Smith's 140 then carried Australia to a hefty total. With Boland again enjoying himself at the MCG, India were a long way adrift until a gutsy maiden hundred from Nitish Kumar Reddy. Bumrah and Siraj then had Australia 91 for 6 and the game was wide open, but Labuschagne and the lower order pulled the target away. India never attempted the chase, but from 33 for 3 were well-placed to save the game before Rishabh Pant pulled a long hop to deep midwicket after tea on the last day. India's went on to lose 7 for 34 in front of a record crowd.
5th Test vs India, Sydney: won by six wickets
On a unusually lively, and occasionally uneven, SCG surface, Australia prevailed to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure their place in the WTC final. The two first innings ended almost even as the pace bowlers dominated. Beau Webster's composed 57 on debut helped the hosts recover from a dicey 39 for 4. Pant threatened to turn the game India's way with 61 off 47 balls before falling to Cummins and Boland claimed 6 for 45 to finish with ten in the match. A target of 162 was not a given, however, and at 58 for 3 - with Smith falling on 9999 career runs - India had a chance. Things might have been different had Bumrah not succumbed to his workload with a back injury.
1st Test vs Sri Lanka, Galle: won by an innings and 242 runs
The spot in the final was secure, but Australia were still desperate for a series win in Sri Lanka. This was as complete a performance as could be witnessed. The tone was set by Head attacking the new ball, and then Khawaja went on to compile a career-best 232 alongside centuries for Smith and Josh Inglis, on debut, with a dazzling 94-ball effort. Sri Lanka crumbled for 165 with Matt Kuhnemann claiming 5 for 63. Following-on, Kuhnemann added four more to his match haul as he and Lyon shared 16 for the match.
2nd Test vs Sri Lanka, Galle: won by nine wickets
Another dominant performance, although at stages it was more of a contest than the first Test. Half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis took Sri Lanka to 257, which looked potentially competitive when Australia were 91 for 3. However, Smith played brilliantly again while Carey compiled a masterful 156, which formed the cornerstone of a handsome lead. Angelo Mathews threatened to enable Sri Lanka to set a tricky target, but he was brilliantly caught by Webster. Lyon and Kuhnemann shared 14 wickets for the match.
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo