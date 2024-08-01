Matches (17)
Royals retain Miller, Ngidi, Phehlukwayo ahead of SA20 2025

Royals have traded in Dayyaan Galiem from Joburg Super Kings for Tabraiz Shamsi

ESPNcricinfo staff
01-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
David Miller's 47 held the innings together, Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, Johannesburg, SA20, Eliminator, February 7, 2024

David Miller led Royals to the Eliminator in 2024  •  SA20

Captain David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo are among a list of ten South African players retained by Paarl Royals for the new season of the SA20 in 2025. Kwena Maphaka and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, rookie signings from the 2024 edition, have also been retained by the Royals ahead of the auction.
Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe and Ferisco Adams have been let go to make space in the squad that currently has 11 players, the last one being seam-bowling allrounder Dayyaan Galiem who has been traded in from Joburg Super Kings with Tabraiz Shamsi going the other way.
The final squad, including overseas signings and released players, will be confirmed after the auction. Royals made the Qualifiers in the last SA20 edition but suffered five straight losses including a nine-wicket thumping in the Eliminator against Super Kings. The new season begins on January 9.
"We are delighted to go into the upcoming auction with a very formidable core of capped and uncapped South African players," Kumar Sangakkara - Royals' Director of Cricket - said in a press release. "After the disappointment of last season where we faltered towards the latter stages of the tournament, it was important to re-look at the squad and make certain changes."
Paarl Royals squad
David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell van Buuren, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dayyaan Galiem (Traded in)

MI Cape Town hold on to Rabada, Brevis

There were not too many surprises in MI Cape Town's announcements. They held on to Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis via pre-signings, and also retained Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Thomas Kaber and Connor Esterhuizen.
They let go of Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Grant Roelofsen and Neelan van Heerden, statement from the franchise saying: "MI Cape Town would like to thank [these] players for their support and contribution over the last 2 seasons and wish them the very best."
