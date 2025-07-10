Tendulkar's picture-perfect day at Lord's

Thursday was the opening day of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. And it was a special day for Sachin Tendulkar , the format's most prolific batter, at the Home of Cricket.

A huge thank you to the incredible Stuart Pearson Wright for his portrait of Sachin Tendulkar.



The portrait will remain in the MCC Museum until the end of the 2025 season, at which point it will be relocated to the Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/MzYETxxodK — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 10, 2025

He started the day by unveiling his portrait, painted by British artist Stuart Pearson Wright, at the MCC Museum at Lord's. "I first visited Lord's as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team," he posted on social media. "I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly.

"Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that's hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I'm grateful, and filled with wonderful memories."