The Buzz

Tendulkar's picture-perfect day at Lord's

ESPNcricinfo staff
10-Jul-2025 • 8 hrs ago
Thursday was the opening day of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. And it was a special day for Sachin Tendulkar, the format's most prolific batter, at the Home of Cricket.
He started the day by unveiling his portrait, painted by British artist Stuart Pearson Wright, at the MCC Museum at Lord's. "I first visited Lord's as a teenager in 1988, and returned in 1989 with the Star Cricket Club team," he posted on social media. "I remember standing near the pavilion, soaking in the history and dreaming quietly.
"Today, to have my portrait unveiled at this very place is a feeling that's hard to put into words. Life has truly come full circle. I'm grateful, and filled with wonderful memories."
Tendulkar was also the designated guest to ring the bell at Lord's. Quite fitting, because five minutes later, the players, who are competing for the trophy named partly for him, took the field.
Sachin TendulkarIndiaEngland vs IndiaICC World Test Championship

