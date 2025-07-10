Tendulkar's picture-perfect day at Lord's
A huge thank you to the incredible Stuart Pearson Wright for his portrait of Sachin Tendulkar.— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 10, 2025
The portrait will remain in the MCC Museum until the end of the 2025 season, at which point it will be relocated to the Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/MzYETxxodK
A very special morning with @sachin_rt at the Home of Cricket.@bcci @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/jw3Y4swYvw— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 10, 2025