Ankola got the big job last season, before Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India quick Salil Ankola has been retained as Mumbai's chief selector by the state association's cricket improvement committee, secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed to PTI.

Ankola said his only focus was on the "betterment of Mumbai cricket". "It is good to be back and hope for the best. My fellow selectors are raring to go," he said. "The coach [ Amol Muzumdar ] appointed has been fantastic. The BCCI has given us a full itinerary and I am looking forward to the Ranji Trophy.

"We will try and do our best for Mumbai. The only agenda on my mind is betterment for Mumbai cricket."

Ankola was appointed as Mumbai's chief selector last season , which was curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ankola's committee, which includes former India players, and Mumbai stalwarts, Jatin Paranjape Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli , had picked the senior squads for the 50-over Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophies last season. Mumbai went on to win the 50-over competition after a poor performance in the T20s.