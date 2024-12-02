Scott Borthwick takes up player-coach role at Durham

Scott Borthwick has stepped as Durham captain but will remain an integral figure at the club after signing a two-year player-coach contract.

Borthwick, 34, came through the Durham academy and played a key role in their 2013 County Championship title win. He left for Surrey in 2016, winning another Championship down south, before returning to Chester-le-Street as captain in 2021 and overseeing the club's return to Division One.

Borthwick averaged 19.77 in the Championship last season, with two fifties, but scored a maiden one-day hundred. He will continue to be available to play across formats, while taking on coaching responsibilities with the academy, pathway teams and both men's and women's professional squads.

"I'm delighted to be taking on this new role as player-coach," Borthwick said. "I've been fortunate to achieve so much as a player with this club, from an 11-year-old in the academy to being club captain - so there is nowhere I would rather start my coaching journey than with Durham.

"I'm grateful to Marcus [North], Ryan [Campbell] and the coaching staff for providing me with this opportunity and I'm looking forward to learning from the talented coaches and staff we have across our teams, whilst training hard and remaining available to play and be the best possible player still.

"Durham has given me so much in my career so far and I can't wait to get started on this new chapter."

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, said: "Scott has been an integral part of Durham Cricket for many years and his love for the club remains as high as it ever has been. After conversations following the 2024 season, and looking ahead to the future, Scott will now move into the next stage of his career with a player-coach role, something which we see as the perfect fit as a club and for Scott.

"His leadership qualities and knowledge of the game will benefit the wider club which is exciting for the players he will be working with, albeit he will remain available to play for the first team.

"Scott will add real value to our support staff throughout our professional teams and pathways for both the men and women alongside his playing contributions. We look forward to playing a part in his coaching career over the next few years.