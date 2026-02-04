Sheffield Shield team news - all the squads as the tournament resumes
Steven Smith won't line up for New South Wales while Queensland's Matt Renshaw is among those at the T20 World Cup
The Sheffield Shield resumes on Thursday after the BBL break. Victoria are strong favourites to host the final in late March with the race on to join them.
Victoria vs Queensland
Runaway leaders Victoria are missing a number of key players for the visit of second-placed Queensland but will still be able to field a strong side. With Marcus Harris recovering from back surgery and Ollie Peake on Australia Under-19s duty, Dylan Brasher could make his first-class debut. Meanwhile, captain Will Sutherland is being managed so Peter Handscomb will lead the side. Scott Boland also misses this match but is expected to be available at least two rounds and the final if Victoria qualify as looks likely.
Queensland are able to include some big names with Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Michael Neser all available. However, they are without Matt Renshaw and Xavier Bartlett who are both at the T20 World Cup. Batter Jack Clayton is in the squad but suffered a knee injury in the One-Day Cup game on Tuesday.
Victoria squad Peter Handscomb (capt), Dylan Brasher, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, David Moody, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Mitch Perry, Tom Rogers
Queensland squad Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Hayden Kerr, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Jem Ryan, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
New South Wales vs South Australia
Jack Edwards is available to lead New South Wales despite only returning from Pakistan a couple of days ago. Will Salzmann is expected to resume his role as opener after being ruled out of the BBL with a hamstring injury. The uncapped pace bowler Peter Francis, who has played domestic cricket in Ireland, has been included in the squad but will likely be 12th man. Steven Smith is not expected to feature for the remainder of the season despite there being a window in his schedule. Mitchell Starc won't play again until the IPL. Nathan Lyon's season was ended by his hamstring injury in the Adelaide Test. Sean Abbott is at the T20 World Cup.
Defending champions South Australia are boosted by the availability of Alex Carey and Brendan Doggett. Allrounder Ben Manenti is at the T20 World Cup with Italy. Spencer Johnson remains sidelined with a back injury while Wes Agar and Henry Thornton are also unavailable.
New South Wales squad Jack Edwards (capt), Joel Davies, Peter Francis, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Will Salzmann, Tanveer Sangha, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Stobo
South Australia squad Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Mackenzie Harvey, Henry Hunt, Hanno Jacobs, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney (capt), Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.
Western Australia vs Tasmania
Jhye Richardson is set to play his first Shield match in 15 months (he has only played two since October 2022) following his return to the Test side during the Ashes. He has previously spoken of targeting three games in the latter stage of the season although that has yet to be confirmed. Joel Paris remains sidelined for WA with the groin injury which ended his BBL season while fellow quick Matt Kelly is also out. Wicketkeeper Joel Curtis has recovered from a broken hand he picked up during the BBL. Batter Teague Wyllie is also back in the mix with Cooper Connolly on World Cup duty.
Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster are both available for Tasmania after their Ashes summers. The remaining Shield games are especially important for Weatherald as he looks for a strong finish to the season after an underwhelming series against England. Offspinner Raf MacMillan is included for his first game of the season after injury. Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Ruwantha Kellapotha and Nivethan Radhakrishnan are all omitted from Tasmania's previous Shield squad
Western Australia squad Sam Whiteman (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Teague Wyllie
Tasmania squad Jordan Silk (capt), Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Raf MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster