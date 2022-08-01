Ganguly, Morgan, Muralidaran, Misbah, Johnson among 53 players in Legends League Cricket
The second season will be played from September 17 to October 8 across five cities in India
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the cricket field nearly seven years after his last competitive game, when he plays in the second season of Legends League Cricket (LLC). Ganguly said in a post on Instagram that he was playing a "one-off charity fund-raising game" to mark 75 years of Indian independence.
LLC has confirmed a total of 53 players so far, including Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Muthiah Muralidaran, Misbah-ul-Haq, Jonty Rhodes, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor and Dale Steyn.
The tournament will be played from September 17 to October 8 across five cities in India, which are likely to be Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur and one of Cuttack and Rajkot. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Pakistan players will be available once they get the required government approvals.
The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams - India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions - and comprised seven games. Mohammad Kaif led Maharajas, Daren Sammy was the captain of Giants, and Misbah led the Lions. Giants beat Lions by 25 runs in the final to be crowned the champions.
India Women fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is among the ambassadors of the league, apart from Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. Ravi Shastri is the league commissioner and Wasim Akram the only apex council member, according to the league's website.