Ganguly, Morgan, Muralidaran, Misbah, Johnson among 53 players in Legends League Cricket

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the cricket field nearly seven years after his last competitive game, when he plays in the second season of Legends League Cricket (LLC). Ganguly said in a post on Instagram that he was playing a "one-off charity fund-raising game" to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

The tournament will be played from September 17 to October 8 across five cities in India, which are likely to be Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur and one of Cuttack and Rajkot. ESPNcricinfo has learned that Pakistan players will be available once they get the required government approvals.