Suryakumar and Pujara in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy

West Zone, the defending champions, have direct entry into the semi-final on July 5, where they will play the winner of Central Zone and East Zone. Pujara is also slated to return to England after the Duleep Trophy to complete his county commitments with Sussex in Division Two of the Championship.

Suryakumar is part of India's ODI squad to face West Indies on July 27 in Bridgetown. It's likely he'll be part of the T20I series that follows too. The Duleep Trophy final, though, is set for July 12 so he should still be available for West Zone if they make it there.