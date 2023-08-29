Switch Hit: 99 problems but the Hundred ain't one?

After the conclusion of the Hundred, focus switches back to England and preparation for the men's 50-over World Cup, with New Zealand in town for T20I and ODI series. In the pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Osman Samiuddin to dig into the third season of 100-ball cricket and the tournament's significance for the English game. They also discuss the ongoing World Cup organisation shambles, Ben Stokes' not-so-surprise ODI comeback and selection questions for England Women as they face Sri Lanka.