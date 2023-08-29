Matches (7)
Asia Cup (1)
AUS v NZ (A) (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
ENG v NZ (1)
SA v AUS (1)
CPL 2023 (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: 99 problems but the Hundred ain't one?

Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Osman Samiuddin to catch up on the latest from the English season

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Anya Shrubsole holds the Women's Hundred trophy aloft&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Anya Shrubsole holds the Women's Hundred trophy aloft  •  Getty Images

After the conclusion of the Hundred, focus switches back to England and preparation for the men's 50-over World Cup, with New Zealand in town for T20I and ODI series. In the pod, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Osman Samiuddin to dig into the third season of 100-ball cricket and the tournament's significance for the English game. They also discuss the ongoing World Cup organisation shambles, Ben Stokes' not-so-surprise ODI comeback and selection questions for England Women as they face Sri Lanka.
New ZealandEnglandThe Hundred Women's CompetitionNew Zealand in EnglandThe Hundred Men's Competition

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback
 