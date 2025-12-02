Shaw's rapid 66 trumps Suryavanshi ton; Padikkal ton helps Karnataka crush TN

Hardik returns from injury in style

Hardik put together a crucial third-wicket partnership of 101 with Shivalik Sharma , who was tactically retired out on 47 off 32. This allowed Jitesh Sharma, Baroda's new recruit, to join Hardik with the side needing 30 off 15 balls. Baroda needed just nine more balls to seal victory.

Hardik's batting performance somewhat made up for his underwhelming returns with the ball. He finished with figures of 4-0-52-1, with much of his early damage caused by Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma who waltzed to an 18-ball 50, before being dismissed off the following delivery.

Punjab's innings went into overdrive courtesy Anmolpreet Singh (69 off 32) and Naman Dhir (39 off 28). Yet, they found the target easily razed down in the end, with Baroda winning by seven wickets.

Both sides have two wins in as many matches in Group C, which is currently led by Gujarat, who have three wins in four matches.

Shaw's rapid 66 trumps Suryavanshi ton

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock was not enough for Bihar • PTI

Suryavanshi hit seven fours and seven sixes in Bihar's 176 for 3. Suryavanshi's three centuries are the joint-most by an Indian in 2025, along with Abhishek Sharma. Ayush Mhatre and Ishan Kishan have two hundreds each.

Suryavanshi's knock, however, wasn't enough in the face of an opening onslaught from Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw . Hoping to attract the attention of IPL franchises after going unsold for IPL 2025, Shaw laid the foundation of Maharashtra's chase with a 30-ball 66 at the top of the order. Maharashtra eventually got home by three wickets in hand with one over to spare.

This was Maharashtra's second win in four games, while Bihar continued to remain winless.

Padikkal century crushes TN

Sent in to bat, Karnataka raced to a 69-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and BR Sharath (53 off 23), before Padikkal took centrestage. He hit 10 fours and six sixes in his innings. The in-form R Smaran, who has made quite an impression so far this season, made 46 not out. TN captain Varun Chakravarthy conceded 47 off four wicketless overs.

TN's chase never got going; they were eventually bowled out for 100 in 14.2 overs with N Jagadeesan's 21 being the top score. B Sai Sudharsan managed just 8. Karnataka's legspinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Pravin Dubey picked up three wickets apiece.

The result puts TN in the bottom half of Group D, with their domestic season going from bad to worse. After finishing the first half of the Ranji season winless and going through a coaching reshuffle for the white-ball leg, they've now managed just one win in four matches and are in danger of not progressing beyond the group stages.

Bishnoi, Tendulkar make an impression

Released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026, Ravi Bishnoi offered a timely reminder of his quality with a three-for in Gujarat 's emphatic win over Puducherry . The result - their third in four games - keeps Gujarat well-placed for a Super Four berth. Bishnoi now has six wickets in four outings, at an economy of 7.62.

File photo: Ravi Bishnoi goes through his bowling drills • PTI

Choosing to bowl first, Gujarat skittled Puducherry for just 83 in 13.1 overs before cantering to the target in nine overs. Opener Aarya Desai sealed the chase with an unbeaten 53 off 30 balls. The defeat was Puducherry's second in four matches.

Goa then cruised through the chase, sealing victory with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Abhinav Tejrana's brisk 55 off 33 and Suyash Prabhudessai's composed, unbeaten 75 off 50 ensured there were no hiccups along the way.

Both MP and Goa have two wins in four games in Group B.