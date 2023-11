India's best fielder picked one final time in this World Cup

After a spectacular run in this World Cup, India finished as runners-up to Australia . It must be tough to deal with the heartbreak, but within the dressing room, the players came together one last time to see who would get the best fielder medal, an award given by their fielding coach, T Dilip. He has previously announced the winners in a creative fashion, sometimes via the giant screen, the Spidercam and even the boundary-side camera buggy. Virat Kohli won the medal for the final.