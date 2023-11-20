India's best fielder picked one final time in this World Cup
Who's the winner?
After a spectacular run in this World Cup, India finished as runners-up to Australia. It must be tough to deal with the heartbreak, but within the dressing room, the players came together one last time to see who would get the best fielder medal, an award given by their fielding coach, T Dilip. He has previously announced the winners in a creative fashion, sometimes via the giant screen, the Spidercam and even the boundary-side camera buggy. Virat Kohli won the medal for the final.
After the semi-final against New Zealand, Dilip declared Ravindra Jadeja the winner through the dressing-room TV, and Suryakumar Yadav, the previous winner, spiced things up with a dash of poetry when handing over the medal. Below are the other medal announcements.
For India's final league game, against Netherlands in Bengaluru, he roped in some very important people - Chinnaswamy's groundsmen held up signs to declare SKY as the winner.
At Eden Gardens after the 243-run victory over South Africa, the four contenders for the medal were asked to stand in a circle by the sight screen and a camera buggy panned on each player before freezing on the eventual winner, captain Rohit Sharma. Below are the other the medal-winning announcements.
In Mumbai, after a massive win over Sri Lanka, local boy and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar announced the medal winner - Shreyas Iyer.
In Lucknow after India's 100-run win over England, Dilip plunged the whole stadium into darkness before lighting up the winner's name - KL Rahul.
In Dharamsala, after they beat New Zealand, he got the Spidercam to deliver the medal to Iyer.
In Pune, after India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh, he announced Ravindra Jadeja's win via the giant screen on the ground.