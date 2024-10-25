Matches (10)
Pat Cummins speaks to David Warner about the Test opener job

ESPNcricinfo staff
25-Oct-2024 • 27 mins ago
Who is going to open with Usman Khawaja for Australia in the Tests against India? There are plenty of contenders, but the one they are looking to replace - David Warner, who retired from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup - has offered to take up the role again. What does Australia captain Pat Cummins think of the offer?

