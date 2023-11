If you're tired of the Mathews timed-out controversy, you're tired of life

The old ones are the best ones, of course - and therefore welcome back, England, World Cup bunglers par excellence, whose defence of the trophy was described by one of their own players as "crap" . They arrived in India with Jos Buttler declaring they weren't planning to defend anything - eerily prescient, that one - and then cycled through the various stages of grief, from denying they had a problem, to angrily trying to hit their way out of trouble, bargaining for a Champions Trophy spot instead, and then finally reaching acceptance, as per Ben Stokes' comment. There was depression, too, although that was mostly felt by the fans watching on. But hold on, because this, really, is what English one-day cricket is all about: elite stinking-it-out-at-the-highest-level. Boys, it's good to have you back.