India won the T20 World Cup, but who were the real winners?

No sport loves its conditions more than cricket - be that the effect of rain, cloud cover or sun (which it's possible to have too much of ). But you didn't need to tune in for long to observe which meteorological phenomenon was the star of the show in the Caribbean. What direction were the crosswinds coming from? How strong was the gale? Could either team use it to their advantage? England seemingly hired Kieron Pollard explicitly to tell them which way the wind was blowing - not that it helped them as they dropped their title for the second World Cup running