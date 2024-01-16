'Attitude comes first' - New Zealand's Afghan-origin Rahman Hekmat wants to be a role model

The Peshawar-born, who will play for NZ in the Under-19 World Cup, took up legspin inspired by Shane Warne and Rashid Khan

Rahman Hekmat pinches himself at the prospect of choosing cricket as a career, something Hekmatullah, his father, couldn't because he was busy trying to give the family a better life. This sole purpose brought the Hekmats from Afghanistan to New Zealand 17 years ago, when he was just one.

Hekmat was born in Peshawar, the Pakistani city in the North-West Frontier Province adjoining the Afghan border. The family first arrived in Auckland in 2006 when Hekmatullah enrolled for university to pursue engineering. Five years later, they decided to settle in the country when Hekmatullah's job as a structural engineer gave the family stability.

As Hekmat reflects on his journey into cricket from a plush hotel room in Johannesburg, he remembers his father's early struggles to give the family a better life.

"My dad came to New Zealand with literally nothing," Hekmat tells ESPNcricinfo. "He has built our life from scratch. All he knew was the value of hard work. To have been given this chance to represent New Zealand at an Under-19 World Cup is a massive privilege. It wouldn't have been possible without my parents' sacrifices."

Hekmat is truly in a position of privilege. That he can take a break from academics to concentrate solely on cricket comes from knowing that his family is secure. He can't be more grateful for this, and hopes to make them proud.

"When I made it to the team, I got a lot of messages of support from the Afghan community," Hekmat says. "It's a big thing for me [to be] representing them. It also motivated me to do much better and perform at the highest level possible since I'm possibly the first one of Afghan origin to play for the Black Caps."

Hekmat speaks fluent Pashto. He has remained rooted to his culture, and is an active member of the Afghan community in Auckland. It's an identity he is proud of and wouldn't trade for anything.

"A lot of people ask me how I'm so fluent in Pashto," he says with a laugh. "They're surprised when I tell them I came here when I was one. Kids these days forget their mother tongue, but I'm very proud of my roots. I follow our traditions and customs - they're very dear to me. And of course, I love Afghan food."

For now, though, rich Afghan food is off the plate. "No Afghan kebabs or pulao," he laughs. "It's tough. When my dad's friends invite us over, they tempt me with all kinds of delicacies. But as a cricketer, I realise you have to be committed. Ever since I decided this is what I want to do, I've improved my diet. A year ago, I wasn't in the best shape. But now I'm feeling good and healthy."

Hekmat began playing recreationally when he was ten. He started off as a fast bowler, but gravitated towards legspin after watching Warne's videos on loop. It was during a regular session of corridor cricket at home with his father when he decided to switch. "It's a tough art," Hekmat says. "It can be unforgiving. But once you get into the rhythm and put in the hard yards, it can be rewarding."

When he was 11, Hekmat was invited to play for a club where his friend's father coached. It was there that he developed a deep interest for the sport. He loved the camaraderie and mateship, and the opportunity to mingle with people from different communities helped develop a sense of bonding that he learnt plenty from.

"It's important to be yourself, [and] I learnt that early," he says. "New Zealand has always been welcoming of different cultures and religion. I didn't try to feel belonged. It was very organic because I wasn't trying to be who I wasn't. They enjoy the way I talk, [and also] the subcontinent gestures - like saluting elders with both hands, etc.

"I want to be a role model for young kids, [and] a respectful person in society who is kind and caring. I'd rather be known for having a good attitude on the field, and being good to the umpires and the opposition with my behaviour, than just be known as a good cricketer. These things matter to me. Attitude comes first."

As Hekmat progressed through the junior circuit, he had the chance to interact with Ish Sodhi , and Hekmatullah's familiarity with Sodhi from his younger days helped. As it turned out, there was also a family connection; Sodhi and Hekmat's cousin were from the same circle of friends.

"I've talked to Ish a few times, and he's been really supportive," Rahman says. "He's motivated me to work hard and never give up on my dreams. Rashid Khan has been another central figure. He put Afghan spinners on the world map, and I find that very inspiring. He gives me hope that I can push on and become a good legspinner too."

Hekmat comes across as confident and mature. He realises Under-19 stardom can be a pitfall but isn't weighed down by the pressures of playing competitive sport. He wants to relish challenges and the new experiences cricket brings him. One of those will come next week when New Zealand play Afghanistan in their second group game.

"It will be emotional for sure," Hekmat says. "It will be a day to remember. But I'll just try and make the ball talk, [and] try and contribute towards my team. Playing your motherland is a great privilege that I'm looking forward to. My folks in Kabul will be watching for sure."

Hekmat's ultimate dream is, of course, to represent New Zealand. But there's also a desire to play in T20 leagues at some point, like Rashid has. He is happy to soak in all the learnings now, but hopes the maturity and clarity he has at 18 helps him become not just a better cricketer but also a better person.

"I'm a cricket tragic. I realise you're young only once, so the break I've taken from studies should be worth it," Hekmat said. "I'm just using this opportunity to learn at every step and refine my game every day, and also enjoy the progress I'm making rather than being caught up over one or two bad days if they come along.