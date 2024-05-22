Victoria women's coach resigns after just two weeks

Dulip Samaraweera had been handed the role in early May and will now be replaced by Andrew Christie

The head coach of the Victoria women's team, Dulip Samaraweera , has resigned after just two weeks in the role after being denied an appointment he wanted to make to his staff due to the state's policies.

Samaraweera, who played seven Tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1994, had been appointed on a two-year deal earlier in May after being the interim head coach since Jarrad Loughman left the role last November.

"During the recruitment process Dulip had expressed a desire to make a specific coaching appointment in his support team," Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said.

"That appointment was unable to be facilitated due to internal policies we have in place. Following further conversations, Dulip decided he would prefer not to remain in the role."