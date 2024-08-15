VVS Laxman to continue as head of the National Cricket Academy

VVS Laxman took over as the Head of NCA from Rahul Dravid in 2021 • BCCI

VVS Laxman , the former India batter, will extend his term as head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru by at least a year. His initial three-year contract was until this September.

Laxman was being pursued by an IPL franchise for a head coach position, a role that is now not possible because of his NCA duties. He is likely to be assisted by his team of coaches, including Shitanshu Kotak, Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, all stalwarts of Indian domestic cricket.

The extension of Laxman's contract comes ahead of the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art NCA campus in the outskirts of Bengaluru, the foundation for which was laid in January 2022, 14 years after the land was sanctioned by the Karnataka government on a 99-year lease.

Believed to be equipped with at least 100 pitches, indoor facilities with 45 pitches, three international-sized grounds, a modern rehab centre, lodging facilities and Olympic-sized pools, apart from a host of other amenities, the NCA is in its final stages of construction, and is likely to be operational from early next year.

During his first three-year term at the NCA, Laxman carried forward the processes laid by his predecessor Rahul Dravid for injury management, player rehabilitation, coaching programmes and preparing roadmaps for the senior teams, age-group and women's cricket.