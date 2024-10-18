Vlaeminck ruled out of the WBBL with shoulder injury

Luckless Australia and Melbourne Renegades fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the WBBL for the third consecutive season following the shoulder dislocation she suffered in the T20 World Cup.

Vlaeminck, 25, dislocated her bowling shoulder just moments into Australia's World Cup match against Pakistan which was her first at a major tournament since 2018.

She was subsequently ruled out of the World Cup and Renegades confirmed on Friday that she would play no part in the WBBL that starts next Sunday.

Related Vlaeminck dislocates shoulder on T20 World Cup return

Vlaeminck has not played in the WBBL since November 2021 when she was playing for Hobart Hurricanes. She signed with Renegades ahead of the 2022-23 season but has not managed to play a single game due to an extraordinary run of injuries.

Vlaeminck has twice dislocated her left shoulder. The first came playing for Victoria in the 2017-18 season. Then, during the Australia A tour of England which coincided with last year's Women's Ashes, she dislocated the same shoulder again while bowling, which led to corrective surgery.