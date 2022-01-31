As per a state government notification issued on Monday, a crowd of around 50,000 can be expected at Eden Gardens

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 75% spectator attendance for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played at Eden Gardens, beginning February 16.

As per a state government notification issued on Monday, "all indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue", which means a crowd attendance of around 50,000 can be expected.

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies will play three ODIs in Ahmedabad beginning February 6 before coming to Kolkata for the T20I leg of the tour.

Kolkata had also hosted the third T20I against New Zealand last November, with 70% capacity.

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sports persons of the state.

"After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner."

As per the original schedule, West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. However, due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country in the last month, the BCCI decided to hold the white-ball series in just two venues - Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

CAB is also looking forward to resuming local cricket tournaments at the earliest following Covid-19 protocols, having taken steps to vaccinate all the players above the age of 15 years who would be participating in the CAB leagues.