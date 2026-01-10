Ten to watch: who could push for Australia call-up?

It is seven months until Australia play Test cricket again, and with Usman Khawaja's retirement thoughts are again turning to a changing of the guard although there is not expected to be a exodus of players at once. But the sheer volume of matches on Australia's schedule - up to 21 in 11 months from August - makes it likely opportunities will open up for new faces. Here's a selection of those who could feature.

Qualifier: if already capped, five Tests or fewer

So far at international level, Bartlett's opportunities have come with the white ball and he will be part of next month's T20 World Cup. But he has a solid red-ball domestic record with 106 wickets at 25.88. His ability to swing the new ball at good pace will make him an attractive proposition as the Australia attack starts to move into a new era. His lower-order batting is another valuable strong to his bow: earlier this season he made half-centuries in three consecutive matches.

The left-handed batter and left-arm spinner has one Test cap to his name and it may not be too long before he adds to that. His domestic record remains limited and he has yet to score a first-class century, but the selectors are excited about what they see. For now it's the white-ball arena where his opportunities will come, but if conditions warrant a batting allrounder who can bowl spin - potentially in India early next year - do not be surprised if Connolly features. He plays quick bowling well, too, which will stand him in good stead

Kellaway, the Victoria opening batter, has risen rapidly up the list of Australia batting contenders with an impressive first half of the domestic season to follow his strong finish to last summer. A tall left-hander, he has plenty of time to play his shots and has caught the eye of a number of good judges. Earlier in the season his state coach Chris Rogers earmarked him as a natural successor to Khawaja. An innings against Mitchell Starc on a tough SCG pitch stood out and he also made runs for the Prime Minister's XI and Australia A against England Lions.

Campbell Kellaway could push for an opening position • Getty Images

This time last year Konstas had just completed a remarkable start to his Test career against India, but it did not transform into a long-term position in the top order. After not being selected against Sri Lanka he struggled in West Indies and lost his spot for the Ashes. Domestic runs were tough to come by earlier this summer, but he made a century before the BBL break and a strong finish to the Shield season could have him back in the conversation.

McSweeney was handed one of the toughest tasks in the game: asked to open the batting against Jasprit Bumrah when he wasn't a specialist in the role. After three Tests the selectors made a change, but they continue to hold McSweeney in high regard, both as a batter and a leader. One century in five Shield matches has not quite banged down the door, but if he finishes the season strongly and piles up runs for Northamptonshire, where he as signed for the county season, he could be back in the frame, particularly if there's a middle-order batting vacancy.

Morris, the Western Australia quick, is currently going through a lengthy recovery from back surgery which has ruled him out for the season. Had he been fit this summer, it is very likely he would have featured in the Ashes. Age-wise, at 27, he's in that sweet spot that could help bridge the generations between the current senior quicks and the raw youngsters such as Callum Vidler (see below) and Mahli Beardman . At his best, he's among the fastest bowlers in Australia. May always be someone who needs carefully managing, but the hope remains that he can have a Test career.

Ollie Peake is being tipped as one of the next big stars • Getty Images

O'Neill can't do much more to make his case for higher honours, and events of this summer's Ashes may have played out in his favour. He has had to battle perceptions over a lack of pace, but the role of Michael Neser against England could open an avenue for him, especially if pitches remain seam-bowler friendly. His best chance may be the 2027 Ashes where he could be ideally suited to the Dukes ball with county experience under his belt.

Peake will captain Australia at the upcoming Under-19 World Cup having been the youngest member of the victorious side two years ago. It may not be long before he plays at the top level. He has already spent time around the Test squad, against Sri Lanka last year, in a development capacity. His second first-class match was for Australia A in the middle of last year, where he made 92, and his match-winning performance in the opening Shield game against South Australia was noted for its composure.

Callum Vidler has been sideline with back problems, but has already impressed • Getty Images

When Nathan Lyon's Ashes series was ended by injury it was Todd Murphy who earned the call up, although he wasn't able to find a place in an XI. It's an interesting time for red-ball spin in Australia but there has to be an eye on the post-Lyon era. Western Australia's Rocchiccioli, who has become an expert at using drift and bounce in home conditions in Perth, is mounting a strong case having been the standout domestic performer over the last three seasons which have brought 131 wickets at 29.78.