'I'm going to give my all' - Hope wants to do it for West Indies in Test cricket again

Returning to Test cricket was not an overwhelming motivation for Shai Hope , but now that he's back for the first time since 2021, he's ready to commit to a fresh era under new captain Roston Chase

Hope, who leads West Indies in both white-ball formats, had been approached to be interviewed for the role of Test captain after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down. But he declined to be included in the process, in part, he said, due to the workload of being a three-format player, which was also in the conversations with head coach Daren Sammy about a return to the Test side.

To add to the scrutiny of his recall, Hope has been handed the wicketkeeping gloves for the opening match against Australia in Barbados, just the third time in Tests he's started as the designated keeper, although he's a regular in the role in limited-overs cricket.

"Representing West Indies, they always give me a lot of joy and pride," Hope told ESPNcricinfo in Barbados. "I think that was the main focus, just being able to represent the region and bring my impact on the game and obviously the transfer of that inspiration back into the next generation.

"I'm happy to be back. It's not something I would say I was looking forward to in terms of, 'I have to play Test cricket again'. But if the opportunity came, I would always be willing to take it.

"I believe if I'm doing something, I'm committed to it," he added. "So if I decided to come back and play Test cricket, my main focus would be to give it my all. If success is there or not, the decision to leave me in or include me, that's up to the decision makers. But, yes, as long as I'm being committed to the task at hand, I think I'm going to give my all."

With a T20 World Cup early next year and the build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, where West Indies face a scrap for direct qualification through the rankings after having missed on the 2023 edition, there will be a lot of pressure on Hope in the months and years ahead.

"The reality is the best or the most elite players, they don't play all throughout the year in all three formats," he said. "So there's some rest involved, [and] there's some give or take. But I pride myself on being as fit and being as ready as possible for whatever is thrown at me. And that's what I'm going to try to do. If I'm playing all three formats, let's say for the next two, three, five, ten years, however long, I want to make sure I'm doing it the best I can.

"The amount of cricket I've been playing for the last couple of years, the workload has been pretty intense. It's just about managing that a little bit better. We understand the magnitude of games that we have over the next cycle.

"It's about seeing what's best for West Indies cricket. I guess they felt as though I would have been the perfect person to come in at this stage in my career and see what impact I can have. And that's what I'm trying to do."

In this Test side, alongside Chase, the recalled John Campbell and debutant Brandon King, Hope is part of a reshaped batting order.

Pat Cummins and Roston Chase will lead their sides at the Frank Worrell Trophy • Getty Images, AFP

He announced himself to the world with twin centuries against England, at Headingley, in 2017 to help West Indies to victory and followed that with 62 at Lord's in the final match of the series. His next outing against Zimbabwe brought 90, amid a golden two-month period , but only two more half-centuries followed over a four-year stretch until he was left out after playing Sri Lanka in 2021. Since that series, he has played just four first-class matches - two for Barbados and two for Sussex.

"Shai Hope is a class player," Chase said. "He has a lot of experience in the international arena. He's also the captain in the white-ball format. I'm just looking for him to lead by example as a senior player and someone that I can lean on in pressure situations and to help me lead the troops in being a competitive Test team."

Hope was wicketkeeper in his most recent red-ball outing, against Trinidad and Tobago in March, where he reportedly struggled with the gloves, but Chase backed him to put in the hard work needed to do the role at Test level.