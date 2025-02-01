Will O'Rourke to join Yorkshire for T20 Blast

Yorkshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke for the Vitality Blast. He will be available for the first eight group games, with an option to extend his deal depending on international commitments.

O'Rourke, 23, has played all formats for his country with impressive returns since first being capped in 2023. In all T20 cricket, he has taken 35 wickets at an average of 24.94 and an economy 7.82.

His stint with Yorkshire will be his first in domestic cricket outside of New Zealand, and he spoke to Kane Williamson, who played for Yorkshire between 2013 and 2018, about the move.

"I spoke with Kane [Williamson] about the prospect of signing for Yorkshire and he was effusive in his praise for the club and the Yorkshire supporters," he said. "Everyone around the world knows of Yorkshire CCC and I'll be proud to wear the white rose when I arrive."

Yorkshire announced the signing of Will Sutherland for the entire Blast group stage earlier in the week, but O'Rourke's availability was reduced by the fact New Zealand are touring Zimbabwe in July and August, playing all three formats. He could, however, return for the Blast knockouts in September, if Yorkshire qualify.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's head coach, said that O'Rourke, at 6ft 4in, would provide a "point of difference" to the team's attack in T20.

McGrath said: "As soon as we were aware that there was potential to bring Will into the club, we knew we wanted to confirm it as soon as possible.

"With his frame and height, he has a release point which will provide a key point of difference for our attack. He's young, hungry to succeed and able to extract both pace and bounce from all types of pitches."

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, said: "Signing a player of Will's calibre is signal of our intent for this season. He was one of the standout stars of the last year and he showed his ability against England over the winter.