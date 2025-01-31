Ashton Turner joins Lancashire for Blast group stage

Lancashire have signed Australia allrounder Ashton Turner for the Vitality Blast group stage. Turner will also be available for Lancashire's two County Championship fixtures at the end of June.

Turner, 32, has been capped 28 times in in limited-overs internationals but his most recent appearance for Australia came in 2023. He spent the last three seasons playing county cricket for Durham, averaging 33.00 with a strike rate of 148.07 in the Blast, as well as making an unbeaten century in one of his two first-class outings.

He also featured in the Hundred in 2022 and 2023, making 13 appearances for Manchester Originals, whose home ground is Emirates Old Trafford.

"To have the opportunity to join one of the biggest county cricket clubs in England is a really exciting one for me," Turner said. "Emirates Old Trafford is a stadium that I know well, following my two years with Manchester Originals - I am looking forward to making it home again this summer and pulling on the red rose for the first time.

"The Blast is a competition that I have loved playing in, while testing myself in the County Championship is something I have always wanted to do, so I can't wait for that."

Turner will join fellow Australian Marcus Harris, who has signed a season-long deal, and West Indies quick Anderson Phillips, available for the first 11 rounds of the Championship, in the overseas contingent at Old Trafford.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket performance, said: "We are really pleased to get the signing of Ashton over the line for the full group stage of the Vitality Blast, while he will also provide another high-quality overseas option for the County Championship matches throughout that period.

"Ashton fits the role of a powerful middle-order player that we have been looking to add into our T20 side, who also provides another spin bowling option. He knows Emirates Old Trafford very well following his time with the Originals, which means he will feel at home with conditions right away.