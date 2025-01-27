Yorkshire sign Will Sutherland for Blast and Championship stint

Will Sutherland , the Australia allrounder, has agreed to join Yorkshire as one of their overseas players for the Vitality Blast. The 25-year-old will also be available for two rounds of the County Championship in June/July.

Anthony McGrath, Yorkshire's new head coach, had previously tried to bring in Sutherland when in charge at Essex, only for a back stress fracture to rule him out of a stint at Chelmsford during 2023. Sutherland signed to play for Somerset last season but was forced to withdraw with another back injury

Sutherland, who has been capped twice in ODIs, will join up with Yorkshire in May for the start of the Blast and play the entire group stage, as well as being involved for Championship fixtures against Nottinghamshire and Essex.

"Yorkshire are a Club with big ambitions, and I want to do all I can to contribute to a successful year," Sutherland said. "I know how hard the guys will have worked to get promoted last season and I'm looking forward to putting in the hard yards with the team.

"I've worked closely with Mags [McGrath] and Mick [Lewis, Yorkshire bowling coach] previously over in Australia so the opportunity to join them both again was one I couldn't turn down.

"Headingley and its atmosphere is famous in Australia, and I can't wait to experience a Roses game. I know it's the first fixture so many look out for, and I was no different."

Captain of Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, Sutherland has taken 36 wickets in 63 appearances with an economy of 8.80. He strikes at 134.32 with the bat, and made his highest T20 score earlier this month - 70 off 45 balls - to help his side beat Perth Scorchers

McGrath said: "Will is someone I have admired for a long time and feel he can add something extra to our bowling attack for that middle period of the season as well as offering us an added dimension with the bat.

"I know the Australian selectors think highly of him, and they know a thing or two about allrounders, so I am confident Will can hit the ground running and deliver for us in both red and white ball games."

Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, added: "Will is an immense talent. His record is impressive, and I'm delighted that we have got his signing over the line.