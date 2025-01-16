Blair Tickner rejoins Derbyshire for 2025 season

Blair Tickner will return to Derbyshire for the 2025 season on an all-format deal.

The New Zealand fast bowler played seven matches for the county last summer across the Vitality County Championship and Vitality Blast, before returning home early after his wife Sarah was diagnosed with leukemia.

Now with Sarah on the road to recovery, Tickner returns to Derby for the duration of the season, subject to international commitments. He has represented the Black Caps on 34 occasions, and made his Test debut against England in 2023.

Tickner, 31, is currently enjoying a fine domestic summer in New Zealand and is among the leading wicket-takers in the country with 13 dismissals in the Plunket Shield (first-class), 11 in the Ford Trophy (List A) and nine in the Super Smash (T20) so far.

Derbyshire's head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: "We never got to see the best of Blair in his first spell with us, there was a lot going on off the field, but he was the consummate professional and we were always eager to bring him back for 2025.

"His record deserved to be better last season, we dropped chances off his bowling and if we take those, his average comes right down. I'm confident we will be better in that regard in 2025, and Blair should reap the rewards, because he's a very good bowler.

"With the likes of Zak Chappell, Harry Moore, Pat Brown and Blair all vying to take the new ball, I'm very excited about our attack in 2025."

Tickner added: "Despite everything, I loved my first spell with Derbyshire and I've kept in touch with the players and coaches, the club have supported me massively and I'm looking forward to getting back to England and showing what I can do.

"I think everyone would agree that I have unfinished business with Derbyshire, I couldn't show my quality first time around and I'm coming back hungry to do just that and win games for the county."

Agar back at Northants

Ashton Agar was part of the Northants side that reached last year's Blast quarter-finals • Andy Kearns/Getty Images

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, have confirmed that Australia allrounder Ashton Agar will be back for the entire Blast group stage in 2025. Agar made six appearances in the competition last season, helping Northants to reach the quarter-finals.

Northants chief executive, Ray Payne, said: "Ashton is a brilliant individual who played a very important role in our good form at the backend of the T20 Blast last year. He is highly skilled, very experienced and has had success at the very highest level of the game.