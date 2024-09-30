Young ones to watch at the Women's T20 World Cup

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, we look at some of the game's rising stars who could be ones to watch as the tournament unfolds

Australia

Litchfield will be playing in her first world event having only debuted for Australia in 2022. As recently as late September she was unsure if she would make Australia's best XI but a stunning half-century in a nervy chase against New Zealand all but secured her place in Australia's middle order. She is one of the most exciting and innovative young batters in the world and she will have an important role as one of the few left-handed batters in Australia's line-up.

Bangladesh

The legspin allrounder doesn't have the power game but can clear the gaps and keep the scorecard moving at pace. She was part of the Bangladesh side at the Under-19 World Cup last year and finished as the team's top scorer, striking at 157.73. That earned Shorna a call-up to the senior team at 16 and she was straightaway added to the T20 World Cup squad. A 22-ball 31 against New Zealand at No. 5 made her presence felt on the international circuit. Later that year, she stunned South Africa with 5 for 28 to add a glorious chapter in Bangladesh Women's cricket. Recently at the Asia Cup, she blazed a 14-ball 25 against Sri Lanka, at No. 8. Though she can be a bit expensive with the ball, Shorna's batting approach is a refreshing change in a line-up that struggles to score quickly.

India

She may be only 12 T20Is old, but Patil, 22, has quickly established herself as one of the key cogs of India's spin attack despite making her international debut only last December. It is no secret that she thrives under pressure and is adept at bowling across phases. Her ability to bat lower down the order only adds to her value. She hasn't got enough chances to bat for India yet but has shown glimpses of what she can do with the bat in the WPL. She could be just the bowler batters would not want to come up against in conditions in the UAE.

New Zealand

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner already has an ODI and T20 World Cup under her belt having featured in the 2022 and 2023 events. She was also part of the Commonwealth Games so has considerable experience for someone so young. The results have been promising, too, with her career-best 4 for 22 coming against England at Lord's earlier this year. There is every chance she forms a frontline spin trio with Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson. "I've been really impressed with a lot of the work our spinners have done," captain Sophie Devine said ahead of the Australia series. "They are going to have a big role moving ahead…in the UAE so for us Fran Jonas, Eden Carson will play critical roles for us."

Pakistan

Aroob offers hope for Pakistan's future. The legspinner was only 16 when she made her international debut across formats, in 2019. She soon lost her place in the senior side the following year after playing just five T20Is, which included a stint at the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, she proved her worth in domestic tournaments and was part of Pakistan's emerging team last year. She was then made the Pakistan captain at the 2023 Under-19 World Cup and a few months later, was also brought back into the senior team after three years. Despite limited success with the senior side, Aroob's conventional legbreak and a good flipper can trouble batters.

South Africa

Good legspinners are among the most valuable players in the game and South Africa have found a specialist in Naidu, who is 18 years old, completing her final year of high-school and already has significant big-tournament experience. Naidu played at the under-19 World Cup last year and for the South African Emerging Side at the Africa Games, where took five wickets at 11.00. She was uncapped when she was selected in the T20 World Cup squad and made her debut in Pakistan, where her first act of note was to take a blinder of a catch at short fine leg before she got a wicket off her second ball in international cricket. The early signs are that she backs her variations, even if she gets hit, and as part of a dynamic attack, she could be the missing piece.

Seshnie Naidu made her T20I debut in Multan • Pakistan Cricket Board

Sri Lanka

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Dilhari is among the most improved allrounders in the women's game this past year. There was no doubt over her utility as a bowler; she has been constantly among the wickets with her offspin. She picked up wickets in each of the T20Is in England last year, and in each of Sri Lanka's T20I wins in South Africa this year. But by stepping up with the bat she has given the middle order a boost. She helped see off the chase against India in the Asia Cup final, hitting her first two sixes in T20Is. Against Ireland, she brought up her maiden half-century in the format and has begun to show the mettle which made her one of ESPNcricinfo's 20 picks for women cricketers expected to dominate the 2020s

West Indies

The teenage allrounder from St Lucia has always done things long before she was expected to. She was 14 when she was called up to the Windward Islands senior team and the youngest woman to do so, and 16 when she was part of a West Indies training camp in Antigua in 2021. Now, 19, she already has major accomplishments to her name. James was the standout performer for West Indies at last year's under-19 World Cup; their highest run-scorer and only player to score more than 100 runs and also their highest wicket-taker. She made her senior debut in the same month and, although she didn't make the World Cup squad then, fast-forward 18 months and she has played 12 ODIs and 14 T20Is and seems to have a bright future ahead of her.

Zaida James has shown a skill for exceeding expectations • ICC/Getty Images

England

Talented allrounder Kemp made a splash in 2022 against India when she became the youngest England player, female or male, to score fifty in a T20I, aged 17 years and 145 days. But a back stress fracture later that year ruled her out of the 2023 T20 World Cup. A flare up of the injury at the end of last year further delayed her return to bowling her left-arm seam until New Zealand's visit in July. A quiet Hundred led England to select her for the recent tour of Ireland while the majority of the World Cup squad trained in Abu Dhabi and there she found some good form in three ODIs with a 47-ball 65 and taking 2 for 7 from three overs in the second game. To complete her comeback with a strong World Cup debut would no doubt mean a lot to Kemp, and England's prospects.

Scotland