South Africa to tour Pakistan for three T20Is before women's T20 World Cup
The teams will leave for the UAE to take part in the T20 World Cup after the series of three games
South Africa will tour Pakistan for a short T20I series in the lead-up to the women's T20 World Cup, with three games packed in a five-day window from September 16 to 20. All the games will be played in Multan.
South Africa will reach Multan on September 13, CSA said in a statement, and leave for the UAE on September 21, the day after the final game against Pakistan, to prepare for the World Cup.
"This T20I series against Pakistan is a critical part of our preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said. "It offers the team the invaluable opportunity to gain match practice, allowing us to refine our strategies and ensure that our players are in peak form."
This will be South Africa's second tour of Pakistan in just over a year. The teams had faced off in three ODIs and three T20Is between September 1 and 14 last year - South Africa won the ODIs 2-1, while Pakistan swept the T20Is.
"We are incredibly grateful to the PCB for their collaboration and efforts in arranging this series," Nkwe said. "This series not only helps us prepare for the World Cup but also strengthens the relationship between our two cricket boards as the Proteas Women visit Pakistan for the second time in a year. It's a testament to the shared commitment we have toward growing the women's game.
"Moreover, by playing more international matches, we're providing our players with the platform to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of cricketers. We look forward to a competitive series that will benefit both teams and further elevate women's cricket on the world stage."
At the World Cup, to be played in Dubai and Sharjah between October 3 and 20, Pakistan are in Group A alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, while South Africa are in Group B with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and West Indies.