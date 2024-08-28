South Africa to tour Pakistan for three T20Is before women's T20 World Cup

South Africa will tour Pakistan for a short T20I series in the lead-up to the women's T20 World Cup , with three games packed in a five-day window from September 16 to 20. All the games will be played in Multan.

South Africa will reach Multan on September 13, CSA said in a statement, and leave for the UAE on September 21, the day after the final game against Pakistan, to prepare for the World Cup.

"This T20I series against Pakistan is a critical part of our preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup," CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said. "It offers the team the invaluable opportunity to gain match practice, allowing us to refine our strategies and ensure that our players are in peak form."

Schedule of matches 1st T20I - September 16

2nd T20I - September 18

3rd T20I - September 20

All matches to be played in Multan

This will be South Africa's second tour of Pakistan in just over a year. The teams had faced off in three ODIs and three T20Is between September 1 and 14 last year - South Africa won the ODIs 2-1, while Pakistan swept the T20Is.

"We are incredibly grateful to the PCB for their collaboration and efforts in arranging this series," Nkwe said. "This series not only helps us prepare for the World Cup but also strengthens the relationship between our two cricket boards as the Proteas Women visit Pakistan for the second time in a year. It's a testament to the shared commitment we have toward growing the women's game.