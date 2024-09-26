Worcestershire handed suspended penalty after Josh Cobb uses illegal bat

Worcestershire have received a suspended two-points deduction for the next season's Vitality Blast, after their allrounder, Josh Cobb , was deemed to have used an illegally-sized bat in their North Group match with Durham in July.

Cobb admitted a breach of ECB Directives 3.2 and 3.3 after his bat failed a bat-gauge test during the Durham match, at which stage he had not yet faced a delivery. The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) adjudicator originally imposed a straight points deduction, but this was amended on appeal to a suspended penalty, which will be imposed if Worcestershire commit a further breach of this nature.

It is the second such penalty to be levelled in county cricket this summer, following the 12-point deduction that Essex were last month handed in the County Championship, following Feroz Khushi's breach of the regulations during their opening fixture of the season, against Nottinghamshire in April.

Essex issued a scathing riposte to that verdict, with Keith Fletcher, the club president, decrying it as "stupid", not least because it wrecked the club's hopes of challenging for the County Championship, with their final match of the season, at home to Surrey - who have already been crowned champions - taking place this week.

Worcestershire were similarly aghast at the original verdict, and explained in their appeal that the loss of two points could mean the difference between reaching the knock-outs of the Vitality Blast and an early elimination.

"Being docked points next year potentially/effectively puts a club of our size, with our resources, out of contention for qualification to the later rounds in 2025," the club wrote to the adjudicator, Chris Tickle. "This has an impact on next year's squad, coaching team, sponsors and, therefore, the club's finances. This impact is potentially devastating to us and is disproportionate."

In his amended verdict, Tickle wrote: "Given those circumstances, I am persuaded that it is in the interests of justice to review my decision."

Dave Lewis, the interim director of the Cricket Regulator, said: "I am pleased that we were able to work with Worcestershire CCC and the Cricket Discipline Commission and that the adjudicator was able to reconsider their original decision in this case.

"We also note that this is the second oversized bat case this year, and the Cricket Regulator will be working with counties, players, and officials to inform them about the issue with a view to preventing a recurrence next season."

The Cricket Regulator is the independent body which enforces the rules for domestic professional cricket as well as working to educate participants and prevent potential breaches. The Cricket Regulator investigates and prosecutes cases but does not decide on any penalties.