World Cup winners Trisha, Shabnam and Sonam included in India squad for U-19 Asia Cup

G Trisha, Shabnam Shakil and Sonam Yadav , members of India's Under-19 World Cup winning team in January 2023, are all part of India's squad for the women's Under-19 Asia Cup that will be held in Malaysia later this month.

Their presence in the squad, a majority of which will also play in the second edition of the women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia in February, confirms a key internal decision by the BCCI to not have a cap on Under-19 World Cup appearances for women players, as part of their development.

This is a ruling that was particularly in focus in 2016 when Rahul Dravid, the former India captain, announced during his tenure as head of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) that eligible players can participate in only one men's Under-19 World Cup to ensure they don't stagnate, while also allowing a fresh crop of players come through every two years.

The squad is led by Niki Prasad , who captained India B to a title win in the tri-series against South Africa Under-19s and India A in Pune on Thursday. Prasad polished off a chase of 143 with an unbeaten 49 after it was set up by batter G Kamalini, who top-scored with an unbeaten 79.

Kamalini, who plays for Tamil Nadu, is also part of the India Under-19 squad and is expected to open the batting. Kamalini is part of the long list of 120 players who will come up for bidding at the WPL auction.

India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Nepal. Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia. India open their campaign against Pakistan on December 15, before playing Nepal on December 17. They will potentially play five games should they make the final, which will be held on December 22.

Squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S