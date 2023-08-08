Crawley considers IPL auction as he eyes white-ball breakthrough

Zak Crawley will consider entering the next IPL auction and is lining up a return to the Big Bash League this winter. Fresh from an Ashes series in which he finished as England's leading run-scorer , he is plotting a route into their white-ball set-up.

Crawley's opportunities in white-ball cricket have been sporadic since his Test call-up in 2019. His three England ODI caps to date came two years ago, as part of the second-string team that whitewashed Pakistan, and he is yet to make an appearance in T20 internationals.

But Crawley is targeting a place on the tour to the Caribbean in December, when England are likely to rest several first-choice players after the ODI World Cup, and hopes that he can earn his spot through performances for London Spirit in the Hundred over the next three weeks.

"I'd love to go on that tour," Crawley told ESPNcricinfo. "We'll have to see how selection goes but the Caribbean is an awesome place to play - and I haven't had the chance to go on a white ball tour for England yet, so any opportunity I get would be awesome. If they want me for that tour, I'd absolutely love to go."

After Alex Hales' recent international retirement , there could be a vacancy alongside Jos Buttler at the top of England's T20I batting order. "There's obviously a few guys ahead of me at the moment," Crawley said. "But if I score some runs then hopefully my name starts getting thrown into the hat."

England do not play another Test until late January, when they begin a five-match series in India. "I'm trying to look at where I can go, which leagues, before the tour of India," he said. "I went to the Big Bash last year and loved it so if they would want me back then that would certainly be something I'd consider."

Zak Crawley played eight BBL games for Hobart Hurricanes last season • Getty Images

Crawley made a single half-century in his eight appearances for Hobart Hurricanes last year, but was a popular member of the dressing room and could return: "I can't speak highly enough of him," said Nathan Ellis, one of his team-mates. "He's not only one of the most talented batters in the world, he's one of the nicest guys as well."

And beyond the BBL, Crawley is considering nominating himself for the next IPL auction. "It's the biggest franchise tournament in the world," he said. "It's the only place to see all the best playing against each other. It's great cricket and to be able to test yourself in that tournament would be awesome.

"We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't… If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go."

Earlier this year, he watched Harry Brook score an unbeaten hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his fourth IPL game. "Obviously I'd love to do that," Crawley said. "He's going to do a lot of stuff that I wish I could do throughout his career. I won't get too cut up on what Harry does otherwise I'd be pretty disappointed my whole career."

Crawley's white-ball ambitions meant that, rather than going on holiday after the end of the Ashes, he played for Spirit in Manchester five days after the end of the fifth Test. "I wanted to get straight into it," he said, speaking at the launch of KP Snacks' community cricket pitches initiative.

"I played a bit of the Hundred last year, but that was stop-start… I probably haven't played as much white-ball [cricket] as I would have liked. I'm glad that the schedule now has allowed for the full Hundred. That's why I was very keen to get going and play some white-ball cricket: it looks like it's going to be the future of the game so you don't want to be left behind."