Rashid rested for one-off Test against Zimbabwe, will return for T20Is
The one-off Test starts on October 20, while the three-match T20I series begins October 29
Rashid Khan has been rested for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe as a "precautionary measure to prioritise his well-being and sustained performance for upcoming international events," according to an ACB statement. He will, however, return to lead the side in the three-match T20I series that follows.
With Rashid sitting out of the Test, Afghanistan's selectors turned to a mix of fresh and familiar names. Right-arm quick Ziaur Rahman, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, and legspinner Khalil Gurbaz, all of whom impressed in the domestic red-ball season, earned call-ups to the Test squad.
Shahidullah, the left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, has been rewarded for consistent performances and was included in both the Test and T20I squads. Bashir Ahmad, the left-arm pacer who featured in recent white-ball matches against Bangladesh, retained his place in the Test side. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Test team, which also included Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Bahir Shah, and wicketkeepers Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil.
In the T20I squad, Rashid returned as captain with Ibrahim his deputy. Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai made a comeback after debuting earlier in 2024. Experienced players Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad were also part of the T20I side, along with pacers Fareed Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
The tour will run from October 20 to November 2, with Harare hosting all games.
Afghanistan Test Squad
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhel (wk), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, and Bashir Ahmad.
Reserves: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman.
Afghanistan T20I Squad
Rashid Khan (capt), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: AM Ghazanfar and Faridoon Dawoodzai.