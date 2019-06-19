BCCI hands Rasikh Salam two-year ban for age fraud

Rasikh Salam lets rip © BCCI

Rasikh Salam, the Jammu and Kashmir youngster who represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019, has been banned for two years "following a discrepancy - submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI", the Indian board announced via a press statement on Wednesday.

Right-arm medium pacer Salam, born on April 5, 2001 according to official records, was a part of the India Under-19 squad for a triangular one-day series in England, with Bangladesh as the third side, starting July 21.

But he has now been removed from the touring party, and Prabhat Maurya has taken his place in the 18-member squad.

Salam made his List-A debut for J&K in October last year and played his maiden first-class match in January this year before being picked up by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 auction. He turned out in one game in this year's IPL, opening the bowling and conceding 42 runs in four wicketless overs against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Revised India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (wk), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj

