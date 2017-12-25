England women to play three ODIs in India after tri-series

Itinerary April 8, 1st ODI

April 11, 2nd ODI

April 14, 3rd ODI

England women will play three ODIs in India in April next year, after competing in a T20 tri-series involving the hosts and Australia women.

The series begins on April 8, five days after the tri-series final in Mumbai. India women haven't played ODI cricket since their stellar run to the World Cup final in July, when they narrowly lost to England, but they will have some ODI game time before they meet England again. India will play Australia women in a three-match ODI series in Baroda, which begins on March 12.

The venues for the series against England are yet to be announced.