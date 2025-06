Bright starts, familiar flaws - Takeaways from Bangladesh's Lahore malfunction

Bangladesh's team management appeared to misread the team's needs in Lahore. In near-perfect batting conditions in which Tanzid gave them quick starts in all three games, the think tank kept sending captain Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy ahead of in-form hitter Jaker Ali . It seemed like they weren't willing to innovate. Litton and Hridoy struggled to keep the openers' momentum, and then left too much to do for the rest of the batters. Jaker, who is skilled at finding boundaries regularly, would have benefitted from being promoted up the order with a few extra overs to play. Hridoy was out of touch, and Litton seemed confused with his role, whether to drop anchor or go on the attack.