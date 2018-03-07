Gautam Gambhir returns to Delhi Daredevils as captain

Gautam Gambhir will return to the IPL franchise based in his home city of Delhi as their captain ahead of the 2018 season.

"It is a huge honour to once again captain DD," Gambhir said on his return to Daredevils, who had bought him for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,500 approx.) at the auction in January. "To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side. The potential of this group of players is immense, and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky [Ponting, the Daredevils coach], an absolute champion himself."

Ponting was full of praise for the new captain. "Gauti has been a leader for a very long time," he said. "He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence, which I think will inspire the rest of the team. He has the respect of the dressing room, and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain."

When he left Daredevils after 2010 - having led them that year - Gambhir was named Kolkata Knight Riders captain and led them to two IPL titles in seven years. Though he played only three seasons for Daredevils, Gambhir maintained an affinity for the side. Last year, even before any decisions on player retention were made, Gambhir had said he wanted to finish with a stint at Daredevils.

"I think my heart is still with Delhi," Gambhir said in 2017. "I played for three years for Delhi. Somewhere, deep within my heart, I'd love to finish with Delhi. Though I am the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and would want them to win it for the third time, but since I'm a Delhi boy too, I obviously want Delhi Daredevils to do well as well."