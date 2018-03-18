Dinesh Karthik's magic eight balls

Dinesh Karthik walked in with India needing 34 off 12, after a wicket maiden from Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh were firm favourites but Karthik needed only eight deliveries to dash their hopes.

18.1 Rubel Hossain to Karthik, SIX runs, low full toss and DK pummels it over long-on! Comes in, sets himself up, standing outside his crease, and lifts the ball straight over Rubel's head. This T20 is see-sawing all over the place!

18.2 (28 needed off 11) Rubel Hossain to Karthik, FOUR runs, heaves it to the right of long-on! And Colombo goes beserk! DK gets his back leg outside off, sets up a strong base, and slogs the half-volley away to the boundary. Rubel's yorker goes wrong and India's hopes rise up

18.3 (24 needed off 10) Rubel Hossain to Karthik, SIX runs, and it's outta here again! DK is in #BossMode. This is the six Mahmudullah hit to bring Bangladesh into the final and now he watches it from the opposition camp as a full delivery on leg stump is heaved over square leg.

18.4 (18 needed off 9) Rubel Hossain to Karthik, no run, slower ball outside off, DK looks to cut, but he misses it. Mushfiqur goes for the appeal, but there is plenty of distance between bat and ball

18.5 (18 needed off 8) Rubel Hossain to Karthik, 2 runs, comes down the track and hammers the back of a length delivery to long-off

18.6 (16 needed off 7) Rubel Hossain to Karthik, FOUR runs, scoops it to the long-leg boundary! What an innings! Rubel is one of Bangladesh's bankable bowlers because of the pace he generates. But here all of that pace has worked in India's favour. Like here, with fine leg up, DK brings that shot into play by first moving way down leg to draw the bowler outside off, then gets in position, down on one knee and sends it soaring away into the night sky

19.3 (10 needed off 4) Soumya Sarkar to Karthik, 1 run, yorker outside off, DK skews it out to deep point and it's only a single

19.6 (5 needed off 1) Soumya Sarkar to Karthik, SIX runs, flat! hard! AND HE'S CLEARED THE BOUNDARY! INDIA WIN! And the dressing room goes mad! Sarkar is hunched over on the ground! What an innings. DK is lost in the huddle. He has all of his team-mates climbing all over him. He's floored, after he has floored Soumya Sarkar over the cover boundary with incredible style!