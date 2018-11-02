        <
        >

          Pujara returns with half-century; Ashwin among wickets

          Cheteshwar Pujara ducks under a short ball Getty Images
          9:38 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Pujara returns with half-century after 'stiff neck'

          Fresh and well rested after a stiff neck forced him to retire hurt on 30, Cheteshwar Pujara returned to bat on the second day in Rajkot to make a half-century in Saurashtra's first-innings total of 475 against Chhattisgarh. Pujara returned to bat after the fall of the fifth wicket and added a 65-run partnership with Sheldon Jackson who top scored with 147. Chhattisgarh were solid: 88 without loss in response with two days remaining.

          R Ashwin with a bagful of wickets

          After toiling hard to pick up just one wicket in 21 overs on the first day in Dindigul, R Ashwin was rewarded for his persistence. He picked up three wickets on the second day to finish with figures of 4 for 85 as Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 393 after being handily placed at 359 for 4 at one stage. In all, Ashwin sent down 38.4 overs, with five maidens. Ashwin was complemented by fast bowler M Mohammed, who picked up a hat-trick to trigger MP's collapse. At stumps, M Vijay had faced six deliveries and was yet to get off the mark.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices