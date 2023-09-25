The Buzz: Hit-wicket with a broken bat?

Hit-wicket with a broken bat?
In Somerset's County Championship match against Kent last week in Taunton, there was a near-dismissal when a delivery from Jaskaran Singh hit Lewis Goldsworthy's bat and the toe of the bat broke off to go and hit the stumps. The umpire called no-ball because Jaskaran had overstepped, so Goldsworthy was saved, but what would the outcome have been if it had been a legitimate delivery?
The MCC website explained that Goldsworthy would have been out hit wicket if the ball had been a fair delivery.
"Law 29.2.1.3 which says that the wicket can be fairly broken... by the striker’s bat not in hand, or by any part of the bat which has become detached."
�
�
�
�
Max O' Dowd's big hit
Hope to see many more such shots from Max O'Dowd in the World Cup.
Netherlands have had some very endearing company during their training camp in Alur. Could maybe fill in as a substitute fielder too?
�
�
�
�
Nida Dar's Asian Games experience
A big thrill for cricketers to be part of a mega sporting event like the Asian Games.
�
�
�
�
Sachin, Sunny, Ravi and Vengsarkar wish Team India
A wish from four Mumbai boys. Will India win a second World Cup title (and third overall) at home?
�
�
�
�
Cricketers dancing to SRK in the gym
If you're in the gym, gotta make a reel - Shreyanka Patil is just following the rules.
�
�
�
�
Zaman Khan's journey to Pakistan cricket
Fast bowler Zaman Khan talks about working in construction before he got his break in the game.
�
�
�
�
Hasan Ali sings "Dil Dil Pakistan"
10/10 for effort, maybe a little less for tunefulness?
�
�
�
�