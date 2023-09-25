Matches (6)
Published Today

The Buzz: Hit-wicket with a broken bat?

By ESPNcricinfo staff

Hit-wicket with a broken bat?

In Somerset's County Championship match against Kent last week in Taunton, there was a near-dismissal when a delivery from Jaskaran Singh hit Lewis Goldsworthy's bat and the toe of the bat broke off to go and hit the stumps. The umpire called no-ball because Jaskaran had overstepped, so Goldsworthy was saved, but what would the outcome have been if it had been a legitimate delivery?
The MCC website explained that Goldsworthy would have been out hit wicket if the ball had been a fair delivery.
"Law 29.2.1.3 which says that the wicket can be fairly broken... by the striker’s bat not in hand, or by any part of the bat which has become detached."

