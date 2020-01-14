Innings India 255 (Dhawan 74, Rahul 47, Starc 3-56, Cummins 2-44, Richardson 2-43) v Australia

Australia's fast bowlers adjusted brilliantly on the fly in good batting conditions and were aided by impressive bowler rotation from captain Aaron Finch, as India were reduced to 255 after being put in in the first ODI. At the forefront was Mitchell Starc, who strangled India in three different phases to finish with 3 for 56 in his first ODI in India since his debut in 2010. Taking two important wickets - Shikhar Dhawan for 74 and Rishabh Pant for 28 - to deny India any acceleration was Pat Cummins, who finished with 2 for 44 in his ten overs.

The first over of the match was indicative of two things to Australia - there wasn't going to be too much swing, and straying too full was always going to cost boundaries. On either side of surviving a run-out chance, Rohit Sharma made this clear with two sweetly timed boundaries against Starc, who was feeling outside off for some movement back in.

At the other end, with a different ball, Cummins found marginal swing but relied more on whacking the ball into the surface. Soon enough, Starc adjusted his lengths too. After eight in the first over, India were tied to 13 in the middle of the fifth, when Sharma attempted another expansive drive off Starc. On this occasion, Starc had delivered it cross-seam and natural variation off the pitch meant a harmless chip off the inside half to David Warner at mid-off.

KL Rahul, India's third opener in the squad, came in at No. 3, as had been hinted by Virat Kohli in the lead up to this match. To start off, he looked more fluent than the returning Dhawan, who crawled to 3 off 22 before he got his first boundary. To counter Starc's yorkers, Dhawan stepped out and punched him past the non-striker. Next ball, midwicket couldn't hold onto a difficult chance low to his left that also went for four. With a slap over midwicket off Kane Richardson soon after, Dhawan became increasingly confident.

Both him and Rahul seemed to have assessed there was some grip on the surface. Hardly any of the boundaries they picked up were forced - save one glorious six against the turn and over mid-off by Dhawan. Even so, their 121-run stand came in good time at 22.4 overs.

A slight lapse from Rahul, however, gave Australia an opening that they aggressively took advantage of. After stepping out to Ashton Agar, Rahul lobbed his drive straight to extra cover to fall for 47. Next over, Cummins was brought on as soon as Kohli was at the crease. He managed to find Dhawan's leading edge as he looked to flick, with Agar rounding up a tumbling catch at mid-off.

From the other end, Finch also brought back Adam Zampa, who had troubled Kohli on Australia's last tour. This was a feature throughout India's innings, with no bowler really getting an extended spell. On this occasion, it resulted in a wicket, Kohli looking to force a drive off Zampa but only managing to drill it straight back at him. Next over, another bowling change brought another wicket. Starc replaced Cummins, roughed Shreyas Iyer up with a bouncer, and pushed one across him next ball to have him caught behind on the drive. From 134 for 1, the score read 164 for 5, with 17 overs still to play.

With Kedar Jadhav making way for a third opener, Pant was India's No. 6 and one half of the last recognised batting pair alongside Ravindra Jadeja. The left-handers went about it much like Dhawan and Rahul had. No serious risks were taken, but the scoring rate was good enough to keep the prospects of a score in the region of 280 alive. That came in part because of the release option in Agar, who despite managing to sneak in a maiden against Jadeja, conceded two fours and two sixes to both of them.

Just as they were on the verge of putting up a fifty partnership though, Jadeja's attempted glide to third man off a Richardson offcutter came off the edge for wicketkeeper Alex Carey to hold on. True to patten, Cummins was brought on next over and produced a steep short one that Pant ended up pulling to point via the top edge and his helmet.

Briefly, Shardul Thakur provided his home crowd the sort of batting entertainment he has shown he's capable of in recent months. He slapped Cummins nonchalantly to the extra cover boundary and hoicked him to fine leg off consecutive balls. Next over, a drop at long-on and an overturned lbw decision against Mohammed Shami got the crowd even more involved. But that party lasted about ten minutes as Starc rattled the stumps from around the wicket.

Shami and Kuldeep Yadav batted with an intent to take India to the 50th over, and were rewarded for their patience with some driving length deliveries from Starc that they put away. Their 26-run stand helped India crawl up past 250 and into the final over, but Richardson picked up his second wicket to bowl India out for 255. They will find that total less than ideal with dew expected to set in.