Matches (13)
WI vs BAN (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (3)
U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Harare, December 21, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
AFG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
W
L
L
NR
L
Afghanistan
W
L
W
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 162 Runs • 23.14 Avg • 68.64 SR
ZIM7 M • 161 Runs • 23 Avg • 69.69 SR
8 M • 474 Runs • 59.25 Avg • 92.57 SR
AFG10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 98.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.91 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 42 SR
AFG10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 22.62 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 20.76 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4820
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|21 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan
Raza, Williams, Muzarabani and Ngarava form the core of the squad, which will be led by Ervine
Atal, Malik, bowlers lead Afghanistan's rout of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe crumbled to 54 in the 287 chase to give Afghanistan their biggest win in ODIs in terms of runs
Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four
Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side
Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series
The squad includes seven uncapped players, including Sediqullah Atal and Ismat Alam