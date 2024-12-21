Matches (13)
WI vs BAN (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (3)
U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Harare, December 21, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CR Ervine
8 M • 162 Runs • 23.14 Avg • 68.64 SR
J Gumbie
7 M • 161 Runs • 23 Avg • 69.69 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
8 M • 474 Runs • 59.25 Avg • 92.57 SR
Mohammad Nabi
10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 98.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.91 SR
B Muzarabani
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 42 SR
AM Ghazanfar
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.18 Econ • 22.62 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 20.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4820
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days21 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News

Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan

Raza, Williams, Muzarabani and Ngarava form the core of the squad, which will be led by Ervine

Atal, Malik, bowlers lead Afghanistan's rout of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe crumbled to 54 in the 287 chase to give Afghanistan their biggest win in ODIs in terms of runs

Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four

Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side

Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series

The squad includes seven uncapped players, including Sediqullah Atal and Ismat Alam

Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe

After scoring just 127, Zimbabwe had a chance with Afghanistan at 45 for 4, but they let the advantage slip

