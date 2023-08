Afghanistan bat, bring in Hassan and Shahidullah to stay alive in series

Afghanistan made two changes to the XI that played in the first match with Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai, who retired hurt due to a side strain in the first ODI, out. Riaz Hassan and Shahidullah replaced them. Hassan, who has played only three ODIs and has scored a fifty, was coming back into the XI after one and a half years. Left-arm spinner Shahidullah has played only one ODI and that was in January 2022.