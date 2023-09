What is the highest partnership in an ODI defeat?

So it didn't happen at all during the first 121 years of Test cricket, but there have been four more instances since Srinath set the ball rolling, according to Charles Davis, the guru of ball-by-ball scores: by Chris Cairns, for New Zealand against England in Christchurch in 2001-02; Irfan Pathan for India vs Pakistan in Karachi in 2005-06 (he extended this to a hat-trick with the last three balls of the first over); Stuart Broad for England vs Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015, and Shannon Gabriel for West Indies vs Pakistan in Sharjah in 2016-17. Two wickets fell in the first over of the Ashes Test in Adelaide in 2010-11, bowled by Jimmy Anderson, but one of those was a run-out.