England vs Australia, 1st T20I at Southampton, ENG v AUS, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Southampton, September 11, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 162.8 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 162.91 SR
TM Head
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 175.25 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 197 Runs • 49.25 Avg • 153.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 16.15 SR
JC Archer
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 15.76 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 14.11 SR
MP Stoinis
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 9.86 SR
ENG
AUS
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2850
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days11 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
