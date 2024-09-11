Matches (13)
England vs Australia, 1st T20I at Southampton, ENG v AUS, Sep 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
W
L
W
L
Australia
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 162.8 SR
ENG10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 162.91 SR
AUS10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 175.25 SR
AUS10 M • 197 Runs • 49.25 Avg • 153.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 16.15 SR
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 15.76 SR
AUS10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.95 Econ • 14.11 SR
AUS9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 9.86 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2850
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|11 September 2024 - night (20-over match)