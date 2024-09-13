Matches (18)
England vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Cardiff, ENG v AUS, Sep 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
L
W
L
L
Australia
L
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG9 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 162.17 SR
ENG10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 164.28 SR
AUS10 M • 394 Runs • 43.78 Avg • 186.72 SR
AUS10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 147.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.61 SR
ENG10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 15.53 SR
AUS10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 14.11 SR
AUS9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 11.38 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2851
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|13 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia in England News
Bartlett suffers side strain, Dwarshuis called in as cover for ODIs
Bartlett's tour appears to be over after suffering a side strain in his fourth over in Southampton with Dwarshuis flying to the UK but not officially added to the ODI squad
Hazlewood, Zampa close out victory after Head's onslaught
Australia lost 10 for 93 after a blistering powerplay but still had enough in the bank to overcome the home side
Marsh's bowling takes a back seat as fellow allrounders step up
Australia's captain will likely have a role to play against India later in the year but for now is taking things easy
England turn to young guns as T20I cycle begins again
Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox to debut against Australia as part of white-ball overhaul