England vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Cardiff, ENG v AUS, Sep 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Cardiff, September 13, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
9 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 162.17 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 164.28 SR
TM Head
10 M • 394 Runs • 43.78 Avg • 186.72 SR
MR Marsh
10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 147.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.61 SR
JC Archer
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.49 Econ • 15.53 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 14.11 SR
MP Stoinis
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 11.38 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2851
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days13 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia in England News

Bartlett suffers side strain, Dwarshuis called in as cover for ODIs

Bartlett's tour appears to be over after suffering a side strain in his fourth over in Southampton with Dwarshuis flying to the UK but not officially added to the ODI squad

Hazlewood, Zampa close out victory after Head's onslaught

Australia lost 10 for 93 after a blistering powerplay but still had enough in the bank to overcome the home side

Marsh's bowling takes a back seat as fellow allrounders step up

Australia's captain will likely have a role to play against India later in the year but for now is taking things easy

England turn to young guns as T20I cycle begins again

Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox to debut against Australia as part of white-ball overhaul

Old enemies meet with eyes on bigger prizes to come

England have handed international debuts to Jacob Bethell and Jordan Cox while talk of Ashes is unlikely to ever be far away

