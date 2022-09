Australia bowl as David debuts; India leave out Pant

Green is untested as opener - he has never taken on that responsibility in any format of cricket - but he has batted at No. 3 several times at domestic level. Australia go in with plenty of firepower with Tim David making his long-awaited debut at No. 6. Then there's one of the big reasons for this team being T20 champions at No. 7. Matthew Wade. And hitter of the IPL's fastest half-century at No. 8. Pat Cummins.