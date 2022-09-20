Australia bowl as David debuts; India leave out Pant

Toss Australia chose to bowl vs India
Australia ramped up the funk in Mohali when they went in with a line-up that had Cameron Green
- a player not part of their T20 World Cup squad - opening the batting. The focus will not, immediately, be on him with Aaron Finch choosing to bowl first but it appears this experiment has been brewing for a while.
Green is untested as opener - he has never taken on that responsibility in any format of cricket - but he has batted at No. 3 several times at domestic level. Australia go in with plenty of firepower with Tim David
making his long-awaited debut at No. 6. Then there's one of the big reasons for this team being T20 champions at No. 7. Matthew Wade. And hitter of the IPL's fastest half-century at No. 8. Pat Cummins.
India, meanwhile, welcomed back their captain Rohit Sharma into the XI, but that meant Rishabh Pant had to make way. They have also chosen not to shove Jasprit Bumrah straight into a game so soon after his recovery from a back injury. "He will probably play the second and third games," Rohit said at the toss.
In light of that - and with Mohammed Shami being sidelined by Covid-19 - Umesh Yadav has been drafted into the XI to play his first T20I in over three years. Harshal Patel is another fast bowler on the comeback trail, having recovered from a rib injury that kept him out of the Asia Cup. Axar Patel, the only left-hander in the line-up, will support Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade(wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood