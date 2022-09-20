Australia bowl as David debuts; India leave out Pant

India, meanwhile, welcomed back their captain Rohit Sharma into the XI, but that meant Rishabh Pant had to make way. They have also chosen not to shove Jasprit Bumrah straight into a game so soon after his recovery from a back injury. "He will probably play the second and third games," Rohit said at the toss.

In light of that - and with Mohammed Shami being sidelined by Covid-19 - Umesh Yadav has been drafted into the XI to play his first T20I in over three years. Harshal Patel is another fast bowler on the comeback trail, having recovered from a rib injury that kept him out of the Asia Cup. Axar Patel, the only left-hander in the line-up, will support Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.