1st Test, Bridgetown, June 25 - 29, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
Day 1 - Session 1: Australia chose to bat.

Current RR: 1.58
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 78
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 12/2 (1.20)
Early chance for Konstas as Australia bat first in Barbados

Both sides confirmed their XIs the day before with Brandon King making his Test debut for West Indies

Andrew McGlashan
25-Jun-2025 • 1 hr ago
McGlashan: 'No one is quite sure what to expect of the surface'

Australia chose to bat against West Indies
Australia's new-look top order will get an early chance to impress at Kensington Oval after Pat Cummins won the toss and warm, sunny day.
Both XIs were confirmed the day before the contest with Australia having a fresh top-order in the absence of the injured Steven Smith and dropped Marnus Labuschagne, with recalls for Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis.
With this being just the second Test at the ground in six years there is a degree of uncertainty over the surface will play but new West Indies captain Roston Chase suggested it could start on the slow side before getting a little quicker during the game, with a chance of turn playing a part later in the contest
This is Australia's first Test in the Caribbean in 10 years and, due to Smith's injury, there are just three players in the XI - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - who have played the format here before.
Meanwhile, West Indies only have three players from their previous Test XI as they ring the changes under Chase and coach Daren Sammy. Chase, himself, returns after a two-year absence, to play his 50th Test, while John Campbell and Shai Hope make comebacks after lengthy gaps.
There is also a debut for Brandon King who, until now, has made his name was a white-ball batter in international cricket.
The bowling attack lines up as expected with Shamar and Alzarri Joseph alongside Jayden Seales as the frontline quicks supplemented by Jomel Warrican's left-arm spin and the medium pace of Justin Greaves.
West Indies: 1 Kraigg Brathwaite, 2 John Campbell, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Brandon King, 5 Roston Chase (capt), 6 Shai Hope (wk), 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Jomel Warrican, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales
Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Sam Konstas, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Travis Head, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Australia Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Konstas
lbw314
UT Khawaja
not out931
C Green
caught321
JP Inglis
not out37
Extras(nb 1)
Total19(2 wkts; 12 ovs)
