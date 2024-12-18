Matches (6)
WI vs BAN (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
RESULT
3rd Test, Brisbane, December 14 - 18, 2024, India tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
445 & 89/7d
India FlagIndia
(T:275) 260 & 8/0

Match drawn

Player Of The Match
152 & 1/3
travis-head
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
Last Day Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Rain has final say as Australia, India draw at the Gabba

Australia and India conjured up the most intriguing of what-ifs in the 22 overs that were possible on the fifth day

Karthik Krishnaswamy
Karthik Krishnaswamy
18-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Bad light forces players off for the final time in the game, Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Brisbane, 5th day, December 18, 2024

There were several interruptions due to weather on the fifth day as well  •  AFP/Getty Images

Australia 445 (Head 152, Smith 101, Carey 70, Bumrah 6-76) and 89 for 7 dec (Bumrah 3-18) drew with India 260 (Rahul 84, Jadeja 77, Cummins 4-81, Starc 3-83) and 8 for 0
Rain had the last word at the Gabba, as was widely expected, but only after Australia and India conjured up the most intriguing of what-ifs in the 22 overs that were possible on the fifth day of the third Border-Gavaskar Test match.
After taking the final India wicket four overs into the day's play and securing a 185-run first-innings lead, Australia made one final push for victory, going hard at India's bowling, losing quick wickets in the process, and declaring at 89 for 7 after 18 helter-skelter third-innings overs. That left India with a target of 275 in a theoretical 54 overs. Only 2.1 were possible, as bad light drove the players off the field before rain came back down to signal an early finish.
Australia's brief innings on day five gave a glimpse of all the possible rain-free finishes this match could have had. There was pronounced seam movement and uneven bounce, and Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj ripped out five wickets in the space of 11 overs. But some of the wickets also came from Australia's intent to score quickly. They promoted Mitchell Marsh to No. 4, batted Travis Head above Steven Smith, and kept going for their shots. The runs came at a fair rate too, with the pace of the pitch allowing Head, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins to rattle off a combined 59 off 49 balls.
Given all the help for the new ball, Australia could have envisioned bowling India out. Given the scope for run-scoring, and the fact that Australia were without one of their three fast bowlers, India could have imagined making a bid for victory if they managed to see off the early overs relatively unscathed. As it happened, the draw may have been the best result for the series going forward, with two Tests to go and the teams locked 1-1 on Boxing Day.
Australia's declaration harked back to the 1950 Test on this same ground, when England declared at 68 for 7 and then Australia at 32 for 7 as both teams tried to make the best of a sticky pitch after a spell of rain. Such events are exceedingly rare in the days of covered pitches, but something not too dissimilar happened on this day with Australia declaring at 89 for 7.
One man who may have been a touch displeased at that point was Bumrah; he had just come back for a new spell and dismissed Cummins with a clever slower ball. It was his ninth wicket of the match, and he was so close to bagging his first ten-for, one of the few feats he has yet to achieve in his remarkable career.
IndiaAustraliaAustralia vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Rain has final say as Australia, India draw at the Gabba

Australia and India conjured up the most intriguing of what-ifs in the 22 overs that were possible on the fifth day

Rain has final say as Australia, India draw at the Gabba

'This will be my last day' - Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Ashwin played only one of the first three Tests of the ongoing series in Australia, taking 1 for 53 in the day-night fixture in Adelaide

'This will be my last day' - Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

Rahul chooses the less-scenic route to success

While his team-mates have fallen to flashy shots, the India opener has built his innings on leaving the ball

Rahul chooses the less-scenic route to success

Australia ahead in the Test, but India win the contest within the contest

Australia had a real chance of enforcing the follow-on - their best chance of winning the Test - when Jadeja fell, but India's last-wicket pair spoilt their plans

Australia ahead in the Test, but India win the contest within the contest

Rain likely to help India on final day in Brisbane

A total of 98 overs can be bowled on the final day, but only 192 have been bowled across the first four days of this Test

Rain likely to help India on final day in Brisbane
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
not out46
KL Rahul
not out47
Total8(0 wkts; 2.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA106317663.33
AUS1594210658.89
IND1796211455.89
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table