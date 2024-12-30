Matches (6)
RESULT
4th Test, Melbourne, December 26 - 30, 2024, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
474 & 234
India FlagIndia
(T:340) 369 & 155

Australia won by 184 runs

India lose seven in the final session, Australia snatch 2-1 series lead

India went to tea with strong hopes of drawing the Boxing Day Test, but Cummins and Co kept pegging away to seal a fantastic win at the MCG

Pat Cummins is mobbed by his team-mates, Australia vs India, 4th Test, Melbourne, ICC World Test Championship, Day 5, December 30, 2024

Pat Cummins and Co went 2-1 up at the MCG  •  Associated Press

Australia 474 (Smith 140, Labuschagne 72, Bumrah 4-99) and 234 (Labuschagne 70, Bumrah 5-57) beat India 369 (Reddy 114, Jaiswal 82, Boland 3-57) and 155 (Jaiswal 84, Cummins 3-28, Boland 3-39) by 184 runs
Early in the final hour at the MCG, Australia won an epic Test that had been played in front of a record crowd to take a 2-1 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, having snared seven wickets in the final session when it appeared India were on track to save the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal defied the home side for 208 deliveries before falling to the herculean Pat Cummins while hometown star Scott Boland made three key incisions to secure one of Australia's most significant victories of recent history.
Nathan Lyon claimed the final wicket, when he pinned Mohammed Siraj lbw, sparking wild celebrations for the home side: a margin of 184 runs did not do justice to the tension and drama of the final day and the importance of the result to this Australia team who have turned their fortunes around after the crushing opening defeat in Perth.
After India had slid to 33 for 3, Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant added 88 in 32 overs to take India into the final session with seven wickets in hand, but Travis Head burgled the wicket of Pant and Australia seized their moment as India lost 7 for 34. The quick bowlers were immense, Mitchell Starc bowling in the mid-140kph region despite a back niggle, while Cummins and Boland added further chapters to previous MCG heroics. Cummins earned the Johnny Mullagh Medal as Player of the Match for an outstanding all-round Test in which he also contributed 90 runs alongside his six wickets.
There was a dose of controversy, too, when Jaiswal's rearguard was ended via the DRS after he gloved a pull down the leg side against Cummins. Snicko did not register anything, but third umpire Sharfuddoula ruled he had seen a clear a deflection, which matched what was shown on TV. Jaiswal appeared to know he had hit it but spoke with the umpires on the way off. It meant India's lower order had 21 overs to survive and it proved too much.
The defeat means India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final are now out of their hands, but in terms of this series they can still retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with victory in Sydney. For Australia, a win in the final Test - and a 3-1 margin - would secure their spot in the WTC final alongside South Africa who qualified yesterday with their own gripping victory over Pakistan.
The final day dawned with Australia nine down and they opted to continue batting which added just a further six runs but removed four overs from the day's allocation. Lyon became the fifth wicket for Jasprit Bumrah, retaining his record of having the most Test runs without making a half-century. It all meant that India needed 340 in 92 overs and talk of the Gabba 2021 was never far away.
India were very cautious early on against some extremely testing new ball bowling; Rohit Sharma later said they set out wanting to lay a platform for a chase but it always looked a long shot. Australia were made to wait for their opening incisions before, as has so often been the case, it was Cummins who came to the fore. He had the struggling Rohit edging to gully, where Mitchell Marsh took a sharp catch, and five balls later squared up KL Rahul with a superb delivery which ended in the hands of first slip.
Full report to follow...
Yashasvi Jaiswal Pat Cummins Scott Boland India Australia Australia vs India India tour of Australia ICC World Test Championship

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
caught84208
RG Sharma
caught940
KL Rahul
caught05
V Kohli
caught529
RR Pant
caught30104
RA Jadeja
caught214
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
caught15
Washington Sundar
not out545
Akash Deep
caught717
JJ Bumrah
caught08
Mohammed Siraj
lbw02
Extras(b 5, lb 5, nb 2)
Total155(10 wkts; 79.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA117318866.67
AUS16104211861.46
IND1897211452.78
NZ147708148.21
SL115606045.45
ENG221110111443.18
BAN124804531.25
PAK114704030.30
WI112723224.24
Full Table