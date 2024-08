No play Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Persistent rain allowed no play, not even the toss, on the first day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The umpires had an inspection at noon, even though the rain had not stopped, and called it off for the day. The chances of play were so bleak that the teams had not even left their hotel.

There is a forecast for more rain later in the day; it is expected to be overcast for much of tomorrow as well. On Thursday, too, the teams had to cancel their practice sessions because of rain.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after registering their maiden Test win over Pakistan in the previous outing. Pakistan had fielded an all-pace attack then but included legspinner Abrar Ahmed in their XII this time. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed is fit and is expected to replace fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana. But we will have to wait at least until Saturday morning for the playing XIs.